Arjun Kapoor finds a way as 'aamsutra' queen Katrina Kaif doesn't send him mangoes: 'You still have to manage'

Arjun Kapoor has shared a picture of a mango dessert along with a caption only he could think of. The actor took a dig at his industry friend Katrina Kaif who endorses a mango drink and had shared a similar picture of halwa made by her after her wedding. Katrina married actor Vicky Kaushal in December last year. Also read: Arjun Kapoor asks fan to convey his request to Malaika Arora, jokes ‘she's busy travelling, taking instaworthy pics'

Sharing a picture of him holding a bowl of mango pudding on his Instagram Stories, Arjun wrote, “When @katrinakaif doesn't send you the yearly dose of mangoes, you still have to manage and find a way to enjoying some mango pudding through @akshayarora3.” Katrina has endorsed mango-flavoured soft drink Slice for several years and the product's ads featuring her

Arjun Kapoor shared a new Instagram Story.

Arjun occasionally shares a glimpse of his time at home. He recently shared pictures of him savouring momos and asked his fans to suggest him the spiciest sauce.

He recently reacted to a troll as well who called him a “rich boy” and told his trainer that the actor could “never get in shape”. He shared a screenshot of the comment and wrote, “It's because of comments and thought processes of people who hide behind keyboards like this is the world is made to believe that fitness is always about having the best-looking body and nothing else..fitness is way more than that for anyone who's ever struggled to just lead a normal healthy life and be mentally happy and calm by living for yourself taking care of yourself doing best u can and forming a routine despite obstacles not just about looking like a faceless DP.”

He further added, "I encourage anyone who's ever had a bad day week or even month with their diet or lifestyle u are truly powerful and courageous if u have the ability to get up and try again...fitness isn't about a six pack fitness is about mental emotional and physical wellbeing and any trainer or person saying otherwise isn't seeing from a wholesome life perspective but for just external gratification."

Arjun is currently working on The Lady Killer. He also has Kuttey and Ek Villain Returns in pipeline.

