Arjun Kapoor goes shirtless in pool, has a cheeky message for Malaika Arora: 'She can finally see my back'

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora continue to go strong years after making their relationship official. The two occasionally share social media posts for each other and indulge in banter on Instagram. On Tuesday night, Arjun dropped a shirtless picture of himself on his Instagram Stories. He tagged Malaika claiming that he finally gets to see his back (as seen in the picture). Also read: Arjun Kapoor calls Alia Bhatt 'mini Meryl' as she announces Hollywood debut, Bollywood stars cheer for her

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing the monochrome photo, Arjun wrote, "@malaikaaroraofficial finally managing to see the back of me!!" He is seen with his back to the camera as he strikes a pose in the pool with his hands touching his head.

Arjun Kapoor shared a picture on Instagram Stories.

Malaika is yet to react to Arjun's post. The fitness enthusiast had shared a picture to announce the arrival of summer for herself. “Summer is officially here,” she wrote along with a picture of her walking down a street in a white blouse and hot pants. She was seen laughing while looking away from the camera.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Her friend Seema Khan even commented to the post, “Hello” with fire icons. Gabriella Demetriades also dropped a heart icon in the comments section.

Arjun always had Malaika's back whenever they were trolled for their age gap. Talking about the same, Arjun had told Hindustan Times in an interview, “Yes, I’ve stood by her. And, she has stood by me. We stood by each other through this relationship, facing speculation, facing brickbats, facing chatter, unnecessary at times, because of social media toxicity. It was hell for us for many days. She had to face so much because of the fact that we came out in the open, but I admire her for giving me and our relationship so much dignity. Standing by Malaika never felt like it’s something extraordinary. It felt just the right thing, the most natural thing to do.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Arjun has just wrapped up the shoot of his next, titled Kuttey. He also has Ek Villain Returns in the pipeline. Malaika is often seen as a judge on reality shows.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON