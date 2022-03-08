Arjun Kapoor calls Alia Bhatt 'mini Meryl' as she announces Hollywood debut, Bollywood stars cheer for her

Actor Alia Bhatt on Tuesday morning announced her foray into Hollywood with the Netflix spy thriller film Heart Of Stone. Several Bollywood celebrities reacted to the post and congratulated her. Actor Arjun Kapoor compared her with veteran actor Meryl Streep. Heart Of Stone will also feature actors Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. Tom Harper will be directing Heart of Stone from a script by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder. (Also Read | Alia Bhatt to make her Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan in spy thriller Heart Of Stone)

Taking to Instagram, Alia Bhatt shared a screenshot of a news report about her debut. Though Alia didn't caption the post, she added white heart and folded hands emojis. Reacting to the post, Arjun Kapoor wrote, "Mini Meryl’s at it again..." Samantha Ruth Prabhu commented, "Congratulations (fire emojis)." Soni Razdan also congratulated her younger daughter. Alia's sister, actor-director Pooja Bhatt dropped cartwheeling, dancing, raised hands, and oncoming fist emojis.

Zoya Akhtar posted boom and smiling face emojis while Janhvi Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez added raised hands emojis. Karan Johar dropped red heart and clapping hands emojis while Vijay Varma posted high voltage sign emojis. Bhumi Pednekar and Manish Malhotra reacted to the news with clapping hands emojis. Lilly Singh wrote, "Oh snappppp. Get it sis."

Earlier, Netflix India share a picture of Alia and announced on Twitter, "*Pinches self* IT’S REALLY HAPPENING! @aliaa08 is all set to star alongside @GalGadot and #JamieDornan in the upcoming Netflix film #HeartOfStone!!!"

News agency PTI, citing the official logline, reported that the film revolves around Rachel Stone (Gal) an intelligence operative, the only woman who stands between her powerful, global, peace-keeping organization and the loss of its most valuable — and dangerous — asset.

The film is produced by Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger, along with Mockingbird’s Bonnie Curtis and Julie Lynn, and Pilot Wave’s Gal and Jaron Varsano. Tom, Greg Rucka, and Patty Whitcher serve as executive producers. Currently, the details about Alia's character are under wraps.

Alia was recently seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Gangubai Kathiawadi which secured the third-biggest opening last weekend as well the biggest non-holiday opening for a Bollywood film since the start of the pandemic.

She will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor. The movie will also feature Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Mouni Roy. The film will release on September 9, 2022.

Alia is also awaiting the release of SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR which will also feature Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles. She also has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, Darlings, and Jee Le Zaraa.

