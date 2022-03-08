Alia Bhatt to make her Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan in spy thriller Heart Of Stone

Actor Alia Bhatt is set to make her debut in Hollywood with actor Gal Gadot in the spy thriller Heart Of Stone. Directed by Tom Harper, the film is a Netflix original. It is produced by Skydance's David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger, along with Mockingbird's Bonnie Curtis and Julie Lynn and Pilot Wave's Gal Gadot and Jaron Varsano. Patty Whitcher serves as an executive producer, alongside Tom and Greg Rucka. (Also Read | Gangubai Kathiawadi box office collection: Alia Bhatt-starrer remains strong, crosses ₹100 cr worldwide)

Taking to Twitter, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "Alia Bhatt makes her Hollywood debut: joins Gal Gadot in Netflix film... #aliabhatt makes her global debut, joining #galgadot in #netflix’s international spy thriller #heartofstone... #tomharper is directing the pic."

The film will also feature Jamie Dornan. As per Deadline, the upcoming film is based on a script by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder. The plot details surrounding the story are under wraps. Netflix nabbed worldwide rights to the project last January, marking another partnership between the streamer and Skydance.

The news of Alia Bhatt making her Hollywood debut comes a few weeks after the actor's recent release Gangubai Kathiawadi. Worldwide, the film has crossed the ₹100 crore mark in the first week of its release. Bhansali Productions had recently shared a poster of the film with '108.3 crores worldwide gross box office' written across it. The caption had read, "Itna saara pyaar dene ke liye (For so much love) THEEEENK YOUUUU. "

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film also stars Vijay Raaz, Ajay Devgn, and Shantanu Maheshwari. It chronicles the journey of Gangubai of Kamathipura, a real-life madam, who rose to be one of the most powerful figures in the Mumbai mafia. Alia played the titular role in the film.

Alia also has several other films in the pipeline including Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. She will be seen alongside her boyfriend, actor Ranbir Kapoor for the first time on the big screen. The movie will also feature Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Mouni Roy. The film will release on September 9, 2022.

Alia also has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Darlings and Jee Le Zaraa.

