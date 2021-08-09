Arjun Kapoor lauds Neeraj Chopra for battling obesity: 'This boy has not just overcome that...'

Actor Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram on Monday to laud Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra. Sharing a news article about how Neeraj battled obesity to realise his dream, Arjun called him an inspiration.

He wrote, "Just battling obesity can be physically and mentally exhausting. This boy has not just overcome that, he has kept his eyes on the prize to ace an Olympic gold medal. Neeraj, you are such an inspiration to me and for the country."

Neeraj, who created history for India at the Tokyo Olympics by winning a gold medal in the men's javelin throw event, battled obesity in his childhood. Reportedly, at the age of 13, he weighed more than 80 kgs. Like Neeraj, Arjun also struggled with obesity in his childhood.

Arjun recently shared a picture of himself before and after his weight loss transformation. "Pehle main bohot mota bohot pareshan tha…. No no this is not one of those posts. Just putting it out there that I love every chapter of my life. Those days & even now, I have always been myself at every step of the way. I cherish every bit of it. I’m a work in progress like anyone & everyone else. My mother told me every stage of your life is a journey & you will always be a constant work in progress. I understand the meaning of that now more than ever and I’m loving that I’m working towards bettering myself… every damn day," he said.

During an appearance on The Anupam Kher Show with his cousin Sonam Kapoor, Arjun had said that the separation of his parents affected him deeply. He would not go to school, eat at home and not get any exercise. When he expressed his desire to become an actor, Salman Khan took him under his roof and got him to work out and lose the extra weight.