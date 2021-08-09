Pinch 2: Rajkummar Rao reacts as fan says ‘hero mat ban’, admits he is ‘not too proud’ of some films

Actor Rajkummar Rao will be seen as the next guest in the second season of actor Arbaaz Khan’s chat show, Pinch, where celebrities react to trolling and criticism. A teaser of the episode, which will be out on Wednesday, was shared online.

The first comment read out by Arbaaz seemed to be from a fan, who called Rajkummar a ‘super-duper actor’ and advised him, ‘hero mat ban (don’t try to be a hero)’.

Rajkummar said that people expect him to give importance to performances and not stardom. “Inko lagta hai, ‘Tum acting karo please. We love you as an actor. Baaki bohot log hai, tum please acting pe dhyaan do’ (These people feel that I should focus on acting, they love me as an actor. They feel that there are many others who can become heroes and want me to concentrate on acting alone).”

In response to a troll who said that he looks like the late comic actor Keshto Mukherjee, Rajkummar pointed out that he was a fantastic actor.

When a fan urged Rajkummar not to star in films that waste his talent, he admitted to being dissatisfied with some of his films. “Kuch ek-do films aisi ki hai maine zindagi mein jinpe I am not too proud. Nahi bhi karta toh chal sakta tha. Kuch films hoti hai jo box office ke liye hoti hai, kuch films hoti hai jo life ke liye hoti hai (There are one or two films that I am not too proud of. I could have not done them. You do some films for the box office and you do some for life).”

Further, Rajkummar said that life was more peaceful before the advent of social media, which he called a ‘part of life’ and not one’s entire life.

Rajkummar will be seen next in Badhaai Do, alongside Bhumi Pednekar. The film, directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni, deals with the subject of lavender marriage.