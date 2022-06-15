Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Arjun Kapoor lifts Bhumi Pednekar in his arms, shares new pics; fans joke ‘Malaika Arora, see what's happening’
bollywood

Arjun Kapoor lifts Bhumi Pednekar in his arms, shares new pics; fans joke ‘Malaika Arora, see what's happening’

Arjun Kapoor shared pictures and videos with Bhumi Pednekar on Instagram. The two star together in The Ladykiller.
Arjun shared a bunch of pictures with Bhumi Pednekar.
Published on Jun 15, 2022 02:53 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Arjun Kapoor shared a new photos and videos on Instagram with his The Ladykiller co-star Bhumi Pednekar. As soon as he posted them, fans started pulling his leg, and tagged his girlfriend Malaika Arora in the comments section. Arjun's sister Anshula Kapoor also reacted to the Arjun and Bhumi's pictures, and called them ‘cuties’. Also Read: Arjun Kapoor prepares pancakes for breakfast, fans suggest ‘cook these for Malaika Arora’. Watch

Sharing his post, Arjun wrote, “After 45 days of shoot, a failed attempt at getting some killer ones by The Lady And The Ladykiller.” In the first picture, Arjun and Bhumi are looking into each others' eyes. In one video Arjun is seen lifting Bhumi up, and in another one the duo is seen laughing as they posed together for pictures. In one picture, they are seen sitting on grass.

RELATED STORIES

Arjun's sister Anshula wrote, “Cuties." While many people adored the duo, some others tagged Arjun's girlfriend Malaika, and asked him about her. One person wrote, “BRB texting Malaika about this. Malla see what's happening.” Another one said, “Meanwhile, Malaika is searching for a dislike button.” One person said, “Malaika wants to know your location."

Arjun and Malaika made their relationship official in 2019. Arjun then told Filmfare in an interview that he doesn’t want people to believe that they are still hiding. “We’ve come out because we feel the media has given us dignity. There’s a certain understanding the media has... they’ve been respectful, kind, honest and decent about it. That is why I felt comfortable. You recoil when there’s a certain ‘gandhagi’ that comes with the territory. When purposely people irk you by saying, writing or asking things... there hasn’t been any of that."

Apart from The Ladykiller, Arjun will be seen in Ek Villain Returns. The film will also star actors John Abraham, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria in lead roles. It will release on July 29, 2022. He also has Kuttey in the pipeline. Kuttey will star Konkona Sensharma, Radhika Madaan, Naseeruddin Shah and Tabu.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
arjun kapoor arjun kapoor malaika arora bhumi pednekar .bhumi pednekar
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP