Arjun Kapoor reacts to comment blaming his ‘bad luck’ for failure of some films: ‘I completely agree’

Arjun Kapoor responded to a fan comment which praised him for putting his ‘best efforts’ into every film and blamed his ‘bad luck’ for the failure of some of them. He agreed with the statement and said that some of his films, like Mubarakan, did not get their due. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film featured him in a double role.

This year, Arjun has seen two releases - Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Sardar Ka Grandson. The former was a theatrical release but its box office run was cut short due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The latter, meanwhile, got a direct-to-digital release on Netflix.

During an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Arjun reacted to a comment saying that the reason for some of his films not working was ‘bad luck’. “Thank you for that. I think it’s very sweet. He is being honest about the fact that he is supporting me regardless of a few films not working out and I think that is being a fan, eventually, and I respect that,” he said.

“I completely agree. I think bad luck, of course... A film like Mubarakan didn’t get its due. It was a really good film, it was entertaining, a clean family entertainer. At that point of time, there were too many other films releasing. There have been moments like that. I have also done films that unfortunately didn’t pan out, but like he rightly said, I have always given my best effort. It’s good to know that people respect that or regard that and are by your side, cheering for you, to reconnect with the audience and get revitalised, re-engaged with them,” he added.

Arjun will be seen next in the horror-comedy, Bhoot Police, alongside Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Ali Fazal. He is also a part of Ek Villain Returns, co-starring John Abraham, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria.

