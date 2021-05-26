Huma Qureshi talks about working for Covid-19 relief, says she didn’t want to just ‘vent on social media’

Huma Qureshi opened up about being actively involved with Covid-19 relief operations. She said that she felt ‘angry’ and ‘upset’ about the situation in the country, and wanted to do something concrete, instead of ‘vent(ing) on social media’.

Recently, Huma partnered with the global non-profit organisation Save The Children to build a ‘temporary hospital facility’ in Delhi with 100 beds and an oxygen plant. The Covid-19 care unit includes a children’s ward, a paediatric ICU and a neonatal ICU.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Huma said, “What happened a few weeks ago was that it felt very horrific and very immediate. Just the visuals one was seeing on TV of people struggling for oxygen…”

“Of course, one is always hearing about what is happening in the interiors, in the smaller villages, but aapko lagta hai ki jab humare bade sheheron mein yeh haal hai (you feel that if the big cities are in this state) so one can only imagine how horrific it must be in the smaller towns and villages. I was angry, I was upset, I was horrified but I was like kuch toh karna padega. I can just flail my hands and vent on social media but usse kuch hone nahi wala (nothing will come out of it),” she added.

Huma was recently seen in Army of the Dead as a refugee who gets stranded in a zombie-infested quarantine zone. The film, which came out on Netflix earlier this month, also features Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell and Omari Hardwick. A spin-off film and an anime prequel are in the works.

Huma will be seen next in the political drama series Maharani, which will release on Sony LIV this Friday. The show traces the journey of a simple woman from a village in Bihar and how she becomes the chief minister of the state.

