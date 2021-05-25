Huma Qureshi says celebs didn’t reply when she asked them to support her fundraiser but ‘quietly’ donated

Huma Qureshi, who has partnered with the global non-profit organisation Save The Children for Covid-19 relief, said that she reached out to her industry colleagues for support. Though she did not receive a reply from many of them, she was pleasantly surprised when they quietly contributed, without any publicity.

Earlier this month, Huma and her Army of the Dead director Zack Snyder announced on their social media accounts that they teamed up with an organisation working to build a ‘temporary hospital facility’ in Delhi with 100 beds and an oxygen plant.

In an interview with Film Companion, Huma was asked about the trolling that celebrities face when they announce fundraisers or charitable acts. She said that every person, famous or not, should try to help at least one person, at their own level, even if it means simply calling someone up to check in on them.

“For my fundraiser, I messaged a lot of people. I know that in our industry, there are a lot of people who do good things, but don’t announce it to the world. I messaged people that I am doing this and please support us. They did not reply to me. So I thought, ‘It is okay, maybe they have ignored.’ They have quietly gone and generously donated to the charity, and I found out only later. I messaged them saying, ‘I thought you were just ignoring me.’ They were like, ‘No, you are doing so good, we wanted to support you but we don’t want to come at the front of it, so we quietly made our contribution.’ That touches me,” she said.

Also read | Yuvika Chaudhary apologises for using casteist slur in vlog: ‘I didn’t know the meaning’

“There are people who don’t want any kind of fanfare and we need to understand and appreciate that goodness. I just want to tell people that before trolling someone, they should know that a lot of people are doing a lot of work behind the scenes. And if someone is taking time out from work to even help one person, what is bigger than that?” she added.

Huma was recently seen in Army of the Dead as a refugee who gets stranded in a zombie-infested quarantine zone. The film, which came out on Netflix earlier this month, also features Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell and Omari Hardwick. A spin-off film and an anime prequel are in the works.

ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON