Huma Qureshi jokes she is ‘a little upset’ after Zack Snyder said he only wants to work with Indian actors now

Huma Qureshi joked about being upset with her Army of the Dead director Zack Snyder for saying that he only wants to work with Indian actors henceforth. The filmmaker made this comment in an interview with Hindustan Times.

Reacting to the remark, Huma told Deadline, “I’m a little upset about that, he should have said, ‘I only want to work with Huma’ [laughs]. I’m just kidding, I think Zack is such a gracious and nice man. I was overwhelmed and surprised with so much praise coming my way – he never said that to me when I was around him!”

“For me, this project was a unique opportunity because it’s different from what I do in India. In India my roles are often all about me, as a lead character, and this was a big ensemble piece. The fact I got to work with Zack Snyder, and the cinematic value of that, is undeniable. I’m glad to get to work with him and to know him as a person, he’s a genius, there’s no two ways about it. Since he gave that interview, my phone hasn’t stopped ringing,” she added.

Zack, speaking to Hindustan Times, had said that he was glad when Huma agreed to be a part of Army of the Dead. “I was so happy, and finally, having her on set, she was like, you know, I want only Indian actors in my movies from now on,” he had said.





Army of the Dead follows a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas. The film is about a group of mercenaries trying to retrieve $200 million from the quarantine zone. It also features Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell and Omari Hardwick. A spin-off film and an anime prequel are in the works.

Meanwhile, Huma and Zack came together to contribute towards Covid-19 relief in India. Earlier this month, they announced on their social media accounts that they teamed up with an organisation working to build a ‘temporary hospital facility’ in Delhi with 100 beds and an oxygen plant.

