Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Zack Snyder, Huma Qureshi build temporary hospital facility in Delhi to 'help fight the pandemic'
Huma Qureshi and Zack Snyder have worked together in his upcoming movie Army of the Dead.
Huma Qureshi and Zack Snyder have worked together in his upcoming movie Army of the Dead.
hollywood

Zack Snyder, Huma Qureshi build temporary hospital facility in Delhi to 'help fight the pandemic'

Hollywood filmmaker Zack Snyder and actor Huma Qureshi have joined hands with an organisation that is building a hospital facility in New Delhi.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 11, 2021 10:42 AM IST

Huma Qureshi and her Army of the Dead director Zack Snyder have joined hands with an organisation for Covid-19 relief in Delhi. They will contribute towards establishing a 'temporary hospital facility' to bring relief to those suffering from the disease.

Huma took to social media to make the announcement. "I’ve joined hands with @savethechildren_india to help Delhi fight the pandemic. They need our help now more than ever. We are working to build a temporary hospital facility in Delhi, that will have 100 beds along with an oxygen plant. The project also aims to provide medical kits to patients for treatment at home, that will include consultation with a doctor & psychosocial therapist to ensure that the patient make a full recovery. Take the pledge with me, help breath life back into Delhi," she said in her post.


Zack, too, made the announcement on Twitter. "I’ve joined hands with Save The Children to help Delhi fight the pandemic. They are working to build a temporary hospital facility in Delhi with 100 beds along with an oxygen plant. Please support," he wrote. Other international celebrities such as Hugh Jackman, Katy Perry, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello and Reese Witherspoon have also extended their support towards India in its fight against the coronavirus.


Also read: Salman Khan says drugs angle in Radhe was shot before NCB probe into Bollywood: ‘It has been a problem for a long time’

Army of the Dead marks Huma's Hollywood debut. The film revolves around the aftermath of a zombie outbreak that leaves Las Vegas in ruins and walled off from the rest of the world.

The trailer for the movie was released on April 13 and the details of Huma's character, other than her name Geeta, are still under wraps. The film also stars Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, and Ana de la Reguera in important roles and is slated to hit Netflix on May 21.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
huma qureshi zack snyder

Related Stories

Huma Qureshi in a still from Maharani.(Twitter)
Huma Qureshi in a still from Maharani.(Twitter)
web series

Maharani: Huma Qureshi's web series to premiere on SonyLIV on May 28

PTI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 09, 2021 03:23 PM IST
Maharani, starring Huma Qureshi in the lead, has been directed by Karan Sharma and is presented by Subhash Kapoor. It also stars Sohum Shah, Amit Sial and Vineet Kumar Singh.
READ FULL STORY
Actor Huma Qureshi will soon be making her Hollywood debut with zombie heist action film, Army of the Dead
Actor Huma Qureshi will soon be making her Hollywood debut with zombie heist action film, Army of the Dead
bollywood

Amid rumours that Bell Bottom will release on OTT, Huma Qureshi hopes that the big screen experience will revive soon

By Sugandha Rawal
PUBLISHED ON MAY 04, 2021 03:12 PM IST
Actor Huma Qureshi is hoping for revival of movie going culture soon, and says she can’t wait for films to open on the big screen.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.