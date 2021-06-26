Arjun Kapoor receives birthday wishes from Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana: 'Big love always'

As actor Arjun Kapoor celebrated his 36th birthday on Saturday, several Bollywood celebrities including actors Kareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, and Ayushmann Khurana wished him. Taking to their respective Instagram accounts, the actors shared pictures with the actor and penned messages for him.

On her Instagram Stories, Anushka Sharma shared a throwback picture featuring herself with Arjun Kapoor and wrote, "Happy birthday joon! May this year bring you even more success, love and happiness." Kareena Kapoor Khan also wished Arjun on his birthday with the message, "Happy birthday Arjjjj! Big Love Always!!"

Katrina Kaif shared a picture of Arjun along with a birthday message that read, "Happy birthday @arjunkapoor May this year bring u all the love peace and happiness." His Sardar Ka Grandson co-star Rakulpreet Singh also wished him by posting a throwback picture and wrote, "Happyyy happyy bdayyyy u crazyyyy person !! Have a super awesome one."

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana also shared an old picture and wished Arjun, "Happy birthday." Fashion designer Manish Malhotra dug out an old video of the time when the birthday boy walked for him at the Lakme Fashion Show. He shared the video with the caption, "Happy birthday @arjunkapoor" with a heart emoticon.

Several other celebrities, including Dia Mirza, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Huma Qureshi, among others also wished Arjun. Many of Arjun's friends in Bollywood attended his birthday party on Friday night which took place at Mumbai's The Taj Mahal Palace.

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Vijay Deverakonda, Karan Johar, and Anshula Kapoor were seen attending the party.

The actor was seen recently in two films--Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Sardar Ka Grandson. He was lauded for his performance in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar by critics as well as audiences.

Meanwhile, Arjun will be seen next in Bhoot Police alongside Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline. Fans will also see him in Ek Villain 2 along with Disha Patani and John Abraham.