Here's why Dev Anand never wore black coat in public: It had nothing to do with superstitions

Actor Dev Anand, one of the three superstars on the Hindi screen from the 1950s and 1960s, enjoyed a fan following few can imagine. He had a huge fan base, particularly among women.

But there was reportedly a time when he did not wear black suit in public. Here's the story.

According to a report in a leading daily, an incident had happened during the release of his film Kala Pani (1958). The film starred Dev, Madhubala and Nalini Jaywant in lead roles. It was reported that Dev looked so handsome in a black coat that, mesmerised by his look, a girl allegedly ended her life! There were also reports of young girls jumping off buildings just have a glimpse of the matinee idol.

Dev Anand was one of the most successful stars of his time who continued to work as a lead actor even in the 1970s, while his contemporaries, Raj Kapoor and Dilip Kumar, had either taken to direction or were working as senior actors. Dev, too, was active as a director and producer. In fact, he was the one who introduced Zeenat Aman to the Indian audiences in Hare Rama Hare Krishna, 1971 (though she had made her film debut in a film called Hulchul, 1971).

Reportedly, Dev Anand, who was 48, fell hopelessly in love with Zeenat, who was only 20 during the making of Hare Rama Hare Krishna. Zeenat had said she was clueless about his feelings.

Writing in his autobiography, Romancing With Life (2007), Dev had written: “Whenever and wherever she was talked about glowingly, I loved it; and whenever and wherever I was discussed in the same vein, she was jubilant. In the subconscious, we had become emotionally attached to each other. Suddenly, one day I felt I was desperately in love with Zeenat – and wanted to say so to her! To make an honest confession, at a very special, exclusive place meant for romance. I chose the Rendezvous at the Taj, on top of the city, where we had dined together once earlier.”