bollywood

Arjun Kapoor reveals Janhvi Kapoor can shower 'anywhere in the world', launches new show Bak Bak with Baba

Arjun Kapoor's new digital show called Bak Bak with Baba will see him interact with his industry friends and family members.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON AUG 03, 2021 05:09 PM IST
Arjun Kapoor has films like Bhoot Police and Ek Villain 2 in his kitty. Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Roohi.

Actor Arjun Kapoor knows how to entertain his audience. Apart from films, he often wows his fans with his quirky social media posts.

And now he is all set to increase the level of entertainment with his new digital show, titled Bak Bak with Baba.

In the show, Arjun will be seen engaging in candid conversations with his industry friends and family members.

Speaking more about it, Arjun said, "We live in a digital era where one has the liberty to create some cool, conversation-starting campaigns. I have always liked to be on the forefront to create something new for my audience and fans on the internet. My recent digital IP will give everyone a sneak peek into things that might not have been known about their favourite stars."

Arjun also spoke about why his IP is called Bak Bak with Baba.

"It is a fun, endearing, informal chat session with my family, friends, and colleagues about their likes and passions. Everyone in the industry knows that I'm a chatterbox. I can talk about anything under the sun. So, this digital IP is going to be called Bak Bak with Baba," he added.

Arjun's sister Janhvi Kapoor is the first guest on the show. In the course of the video, he revealed how Janhvi had the weirdest of habits and that she could have a shower 'anywhere in the world'. “She roams around with a suitcase and showers anywhere in the world. I do not know if I am supposed to be saying this, but it is a very weird thing.” To which, Janhvi jokingly added: "Aapke ghar mein bathroom hai? Main aa rahi hoon shower lene (Do you have a bathroom in your house? I will be there for a shower).”

Also read: Shilpa Shetty’s son Viaan shares first post after Raj Kundra’s arrest, Meezaan sends love

Arjun explained how his first session happened with sister Janhvi. "This is because we happened to shoot for a fashion magazine together and out of the blue, I came up with this idea. She was sporting enough to field some questions thrown at her by me and she didn't hold back either," he said.

On the film front, Arjun will be seen in Bhoot Police, which also stars Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez.

arjun kapoor janhvi kapoor

