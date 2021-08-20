Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula and half-sister Khushi couldn't stop laughing Antara Marwah’s baby shower, see pics

Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor had a ball at their cousin Mohit Marwah's wife Antara Motiwala Marwah’s baby shower. The family function took place earlier this week with several Kapoor family members, including newlywed Rhea Kapoor, her sister Sonam Kapoor, and Shanaya Kapoor, among others, in attendance.

While pictures posted previously had given a glimpse of the function, Anshula shared a fresh batch of photos of her and her family. Anshula was joined by her half-sister Khushi, their cousin Shanaya, and others. Several candid pictures featured the trio sharing a hearty laugh.

Ansuhla's post also included a picture of Arjun, along with other cousins. Janhvi Kapoor couldn't attend the ceremony.

Antara, who is the niece of Tina Ambani, is expecting her first child with Mohit. The couple tied the knot in February 2018, in the UAE, a few days before Sridevi's death. The late actor was in the country attending the wedding with Sonam Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Karan Johar and Abhishek Bachchan.

Also read: CISF official stops Salman Khan outside the Mumbai airport, officer's unfazed attitude wins internet. Watch

The baby shower took place a few days after the Kapoor family came together at Anil Kapoor's Juhu bungalow for Rhea's wedding. The film producer married her long-time boyfriend Karan Boolani on Saturday, August 14, in an intimate wedding ceremony.

Rhea later revealed that the wedding took place in the living room of the house. Following the wedding ceremony, Anil stepped out to meet the paparazzi present outside the house and distributed sweets among them. He also asked them to bless the couple.

"Dil se de rahe hai, aashirwaad do, blessing do, aap logo ka good wishes, aap logo ka wishes, thank you so much, jaise Sonam (Kapoor) ko aapne wish kiya, aaj Rhea (Kapoor) ko wish kijiye, please (I'm giving this with all my heart, give your blessings and good wishes, just the way you'll gave Sonam Kapoor all the best wishes, please give Rhea Kapoor your wishes too,)” Anil had said.