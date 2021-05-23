Arjun Kapoor says he would 'just keep watching' Saif Ali Khan while working as AD in Kal Ho Naa Ho

Actor Arjun Kapoor has revealed that he is a 'huge fan' of actor Saif Ali Khan and would 'just keep watching him' during the filming of Kal Ho Naa Ho. Arjun worked as an assistant director to Nikkhil Advani in the film. It released in 2003 and also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta.

Arjun and Saif will be seen together on screen in the horror-comedy Bhoot Police. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on September 10. Directed by Pavan Kirpalani, of Phobia and Ragini MMS fame, it also features Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam.

In an interview with SpotboyE, Arjun said, "I have loved Saif since forever...when I assisted Nikkhil Advani during Kal Ho Naa Ho, I would just keep watching him. I am a huge fan of Saif Ali Khan so I am really excited that I got a chance to work with him."

In November 2018, when Kal Ho Na Ho clocked 15 years of its release, Arjun took to Twitter to share his experience of being a part of the film. “My debut technically & my first pay cheque!!! Thank u @DharmaMovies @karanjohar@nikkhiladvani for allowing me to be a part of this special film...,” he had tweeted.

Speaking about Bhoot Police, Arjun further told SpotboyE, "I am very excited about Bhoot Police, to do a comedy with the co-actor playing off each other, and it's a genre that's new to me as an actor. I am really happy that I have experimented with it at a time like this. I think making people smile and laugh is very important and I am glad that Bhoot Police will be my next one."

Also Read: Annu Kapoor compares celebrities’ vacation photos to ‘eating lavish meal in front of the starving’

Bhoot Police has been produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri. The shoot started in November last year in Himachal Pradesh and finished in February. The film is presented by Tips Industries Ltd in association with 12th Street Entertainment. Jaya Taurani is co-producing it.