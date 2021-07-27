Arjun Kapoor shares before-after pics, jokes he used to be 'bahut mota'

Actor Arjun Kapoor has shared a post on Instagram that might inspire some self-love. In the post, Arjun shared side-by-side pictures of his former, chubbier self, and what he looks like these days.

Talking about how he has always appreciated every 'chapter' in his life, Arjun Kapoor wrote, "Pehle main bohot mota bohot pareshan tha (I used to be very fat and very sad)…. No no this is not one of those posts. Just putting it out there that I love every chapter of my life. Those days & even now, I have always been myself at every step of the way. I cherish every bit. I’m a work in progress like anyone & everyone else."

Arjun mentioned that his late mother Mona Shourie's words have inspired him. "My mother told me every stage of your life is a journey & you will always be a constant work in progress. I understand the meaning of that now more than ever & I’m loving that I’m working towards bettering myself… every damn day," he wrote.

Ayesha Shroff and Chitrangada Singh left heart and applause emojis on Arjun's post. A few fans even called him an 'icon' and even 'shandaar'.

Also read: Mimi movie review: Kriti Sanon's film is nothing unexpected; wastes Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Pahwa

In a recent interview, Arjun had spoken about a medical issue he has faced for a long time and how it affects his weight. He told a leading daily, "Not many know, but I have been battling obesity for the longest time. I was just not a fat kid, it was a health issue. It hasn’t been easy. My underlying health condition has always made it a struggle for me to constantly stay a certain size. While I have been criticised a lot for my physique, I have taken it on the chin because people expect actors to be seen in a certain body type. I understand that. They haven’t understood the struggle that I have gone through and it’s alright. I have to only prove it to myself and to people who believe in me."

Arjun was last seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Sardar Ka Grandson. He will be seen next in Ek Villain 2 and Bhoot Police.