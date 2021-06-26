Chitrangada Singh on her lockdown realisation: Being on a magazine cover isn’t everything

It was the serenity of Himachal Pradesh that gave actor Chitrangada Singh feeling of solace during the bleak times of the second wave of Covid-19 crisis. The actor spent most of the lockdown in her secure bubble with her family at her friend’s shut B&B in Tirthan Valley. Now, after a month of seclusion in the hills, she’s back with a renewed energy and new perspective towards life.

“We decided to go out of the city because of my parents. They’re at a certain age and have other health issues, too. We kept on hearing all sorts of stuff, and things were getting pretty tough at that time. So, we decided to take my parents, brother and the kids to my friend’s place in Himachal. We spent a good month there just to be safer,” shares Singh, who returned to Gurugram, Haryana, earlier this month as the graph of cases started going down.

Interestingly, panic didn’t drive her decision of escaping to the hills, instead the logistics and availability of the place did.

“Himachal didn’t stop tourism as long as all the paperwork was in place, and tests were done. Even while we were there, we had no other place to go and so we stayed in our bubble,” she adds.

For Singh, 44, what started as a “forced holiday”, gradually turned out to be the “best days of her life”. Away from the internet, she spent the days walking by the river, enjoying the breeze in her hair, fishing, cherry picking, and sometimes passing time doing absolutely nothing.

“It was the best thing that I could have done to myself. Just the whole idea of spending time with nature… The experience was completely different from anything that we do otherwise. It was calming,” she muses, adding, “It kind of roots you and makes you feel that being on a magazine cover isn’t everything, not to discount what I do for work. I love what I do. But the experience gives a certain perspective on things, which sometimes we tend to miss out on.”

At a time when the world was flooded with negative stories, taking a break proved to be for her mental health as well.

“I’m not saying that I was going through any real stress as compared to what others were facing, but just the fear and cluelessness due to the crisis also takes a mental toll, and affects you,” says the actor, awaiting the release of her film, Bob Biswas.

On a parting note, she expresses her delight about things getting better, but warns people not to “start celebrating early, and drop caution”.