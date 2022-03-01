Arjun Kapoor shares unseen pics of Ranbir Kapoor kissing Luv Ranjan's cheek-enjoying Taj Mahal's view, tags Alia Bhatt

Actor Arjun Kapoor has shared several unseen pictures from the wedding ceremonies of filmmaker Luv Ranjan and Alisha Vaid. The duo tied the knot in Agra last month. Taking to Instagram, Arjun posted the photos, which also featured actors Ranbir Kapoor and Varun Sharma. In one of the pictures, Ranbir is seen kissing Luv's cheek as Arjun grins at the camera. The picture was taken during Luv's haldi ceremony. (Also Read | Alia Bhatt calls Arjun Kapoor 'cartoon' for teasing her over his visit to Taj Mahal with Ranbir Kapoor)

In another photo, Ranbir Kapoor is seen sitting on a terrace and enjoying the view of the Taj Mahal. The wedding venue can also be seen in the photo. In the post, Ranbir's back is visible as he sat with his hand on his face. Arjun Kapoor tagged Ranbir's girlfriend, actor Alia Bhatt, in this picture.

Arjun also shared a wedding picture of Luv and Alisha as they smiled and looked at each other. In one of the photos, Arjun pouted as he posed next to Varun who made a face for the camera. He also posted a selfie dressed in a black sweatshirt which was smeared with haldi (turmeric).

Sharing the pictures, Arjun captioned the post, "Chalo abhi forever wala rishta confirmed hai (Ok so now the forever relationship is confirmed). Congratulations to Luv and Alisha officially finally and also I can post whatever little we remember from our time in Agra !!!!" He also added the hashtags--photo dump, yaar ki shaadi (friend's wedding) and forever love.

Reacting to the post, Varun commented, "Paaaajiiiii Yaaaarrrr (Brother). Whatttt amazing time!! Maaazeee hi aagaye (It was so much fun)!!" Arjun replied, "@fukravarun party starter hai tumhara naya naam (Your new name is party starter)!!!"

Fans also dropped comments reacting to the post. A fan wrote, "Haha love how Ranbir Kapoor is tagged as Alia!" Another said, "Literally the cutest thing Arjun does." "Nice to tag Alia," said another person. "You tagged Alia Bhatt in RK pictures omg," wrote a fan.

Earlier too, Arjun had shared pictures of Ranbir on Instagram and teased Alia. Ranbir had visited the Taj Mahal with Arjun instead of Alia. Sharing the post, he had written, "When Ranbir Kapoor the artist emerged inspired by the Taj + Me.." Actor Rakul Preet Singh had commented, "Haha finally you both saw the Taj." Arjun had said, "@rakulpreet ya he saw it with me first instead of going with Alia (laughing emoji)."

Reacting to this post of Arjun, in a recent interview with ANI, Alia had said, "Hahaha... Arjun is a cartoon. Ranbir is back now...Currently, there are no plans of visiting the Taj Mahal...but ya I really like that picture. It's a sweet one."

On Monday, Luv Films shared several pictures from Luv Ranjan and Alisha Vaid's daytime wedding ceremony that took place on February 20. For the occasion, Luv wore a white and gold sherwani. Alisha opted for a red gown with a touch of gold and a stunning long veil. The caption of the post read, "As Alisha and Luv begin their new journey together, we seek your blessings and love."

Rajkummar Rao too shared photos on Instagram from the festivities. He captioned the post, "To now and forever. Heartiest congratulations la Familia. @alisha_vaid #LuvRanjan."

The wedding ceremony was attended by several other celebs from the tinsel town, including Shraddha Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani among others.

