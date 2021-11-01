Arjun Kapoor teases Varun Dhawan, asks why he's copying Kiara Advani's poses, he replies: 'Wanted to show how it’s done'

Actor Varun Dhawan on Monday shared a series of his pictures on Instagram, as he posed on a balcony. Kiara Advani, too, dropped pictures on the social media platform from the same location.

In the pictures, Varun Dhawan wore a light blue T-shirt paired with white pants. Varun gave different poses for the camera. Sharing the pictures, he dropped a black sun with rays emoji as the caption.

Reacting to Varun's pictures, actor Arjun Kapoor wrote, "Why are you copying Kiara’s poses?" Varun replied, "@arjunkapoor wanted to show how it’s done." Kiara commented, "Stop copying everything I do," to which Varun replied, "@kiaraaliaadvani stop eating my food."

Kiara further said, "@varundvn ok fine- call it even?" and he replied, "@kiaraaliaadvani yes you can come eat now there are no bees here."

Actor Vicky Kaushal said, "Can’t wait to see Raj Mehta also posing there!" Varun responded, "@vickykaushal09 raj is busy listening to chitta @sunsunnykhez @radhikamadan on loop." Rapper Badshah said, "Glowing" and Varun replied, "@badboyshah bad boy shah."

Bhumi Pednekar commented, "@kiaraaliaadvani @varundvn we now know you both are shooting together. Same same but different." Varun said, "@bhumipednekar she just copied me ya."

In her pictures, Kiara Advani wore a yellow kurta paired with white pants. She smiled for the camera as she enjoyed the November sun. Kiara also shared her post with the same emoji that Varun used in his post.

Kiara and Varun will be seen together in Jug Jugg Jeeyo. Directed by Raj, the romantic drama also features Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, YouTuber Prajakta Koli and TV show host Manish Paul. It went on floors in Chandigarh in December last year.

The shoot of the movie was halted many times due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. Varun and Neetu tested positive for the infection during the shoot.