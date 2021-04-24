Arjun Kapoor: Today, in the pandemic world, the form of entertainment is regardless of screen size

Theatres have closed yet again in Maharashtra, and Delhi cinema halls are also allowed to run with 30% capacity given the second wave of Covid-19. Naturally, direct to OTT releases will pick up momentum again, as they did in 2020.

Now, Arjun Kapoor too will make his web debut, as his film Sardar Ka Grandson, releases on an OTT platform. The actor has been in the business for seven years now, with each of his films getting a theatrical release, including Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, which despite being delayed for two years, finally released in theatres in March.

Kapoor, however, is optimistic about his latest film releasing on the web. “As we sit in this post and in pandemic world, it seems exciting to know my film will be released on a streaming platform and be consumed by millions across the world. It will be an opportunity for it to be seen in different languages with subtitles.”

Originally, the film was meant for a theatrical, but the current situation has changed all dynamics. The 35-year-old, who has headed to Goa to shoot for his next, Ek Villian Returns with Mohit Suri, adds, “It (Sardar Ka Gandson) was meant to come out in theatres when I signed it and made with emotion of being presented on the big screen. But today, in the post and in pandemic, the world is very different. The form of entertainment is regardless of size of the screen. I am excited that it is going to transcend the screen size and into a newer form for me as an actor.”

What makes the actor okay with even an OTT release of his film. “I will be able to connect with far more people across the world, and not just our fans or Indian film consumption base,” he observes.

“It opens more horizons and allows us to tell our stories to be told to a person living in Germany or Argentina, or Africa or Egypt. They can now watch it on these platforms. It is available far more quickly and easily changes the dynamics of telling the story. It becomes much more tangible, and a human story that transcends boundaries. That is what actually our film deals with too,” Kapoor ends.

