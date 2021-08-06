Arjun Kapoor: We have to encourage and laud people who are coming out to tell their story

Being in the public eye has its own challenges, but there’s an advantage of being an inspiration. And Arjun Kapoor feels that decisions by global sporting stars, such as Naomi Osaka, Simone Biles and Ben Stokes, to prioritise their mental health and well-being, has started a necessary conversation for today’s generation. The actor believes that it has also highlighted how there is a general feeling that every action is constantly scrutinized because we are in a digital age.

“We have to encourage and laud people who come out to tell their story. We live in an era where we are constantly being watched and monitored. It is not easy to not have any down time. So, when people like Naomi Osaka, Simone Biles and Ben Stokes speak up, we have to listen patiently because what they are going through is reflective of what our generation is feeling,” he says.

The 36-year-old, who tackled mental health issues while fighting obesity in his formative years and being brutally shamed for the same, has experienced being dismissed by people who simply called him fat. He is grateful to these sporting stars for paving the way for this generation to look after themselves and be caring to one another.

“These guys are all legends who successfully deal with immense pressure every single day and if they are sparking a conversation to prioritise mental health, we should listen very, very carefully. Not apples to apples at all, but when I was battling obesity, it was brushed aside as I’m just a fat guy who is privileged and he must be eating and having a good time. No one bothered about what I was going through mentally,” the Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actor explains.

Kapoor also feels that it is important to normalise these important conversations in society so that the youth of the country knows that it is absolutely okay to not be okay.

“These are very important conversations that people must have with their families and friends. We must normalise these conversations in society. In a digital world, we are being pushed to be constantly on. We are surrounded by cameras and we have to put up the best things for likes and comments. We hardly have time to connect with ourselves and our close ones without the presence of our phones. Plus, now, we have the pandemic which has made us all too boxed up,” Kapoor observes.

And since it is not easy for everyone, when icons speak up, they have a huge influence on people across the world.

“It shows people that it is okay to be vulnerable and that it’s okay not to be okay. We all have to learn and unlearn and grow. Everyone should be allowed to go through their own journey because, honestly, everyone has a unique journey. We should not judge and pre-judge what a person is going through as it just defeats the purpose,” Kapoor shares.

Kapoor hopes for the society to be more caring towards the issues of others. “We should aim to build an empathetic society where people love and care for each other and try and understand what each other might be coping with,” he ends.