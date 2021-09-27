Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Arjun Rampal, ex-wife Mehr Jesia share photos with daughters Myra and Mahikaa. See here
bollywood

Arjun Rampal, ex-wife Mehr Jesia share photos with daughters Myra and Mahikaa. See here

Arjun Rampal and his ex-wife Mehr Jesia shared Instagram posts for their daughters, Myra and Mahikaa. See pictures here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON SEP 27, 2021 01:13 PM IST
Arjun Rampal shares daughters Myra and Mahikaa with his ex-wife Mehr Jesia.

Arjun Rampal and his ex-wife Mehr Jesia dedicated posts to their daughters, Myra and Mahikaa, on the occasion of Daughters’ Day. While the photo shared by Arjun on Instagram was from a recent beachside vacation with Myra and Mahikaa, Mehr posted a throwback picture with the two.

In his photo, Arjun sported platinum blonde hair, which was part of his look for Dhaakad. He is sitting on a beach towel with Myra and Mahikaa. The picture appears to be taken in Goa, where they recently holidayed with Arjun’s girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades and their son Arik.

“My girls. My daughters. The most precious gifts bestowed upon me. I am blessed. Ty my munchkins #daughter,” Arjun captioned his post.

RELATED STORIES

Mehr shared a picture in which she seemed to be sitting on a bench outdoors, with Myra and Mahikaa on either side of her. She did not write a caption for her post but used heart emojis.

Mehr shared a picture in which she seemed to be sitting on a bench outdoors, with Myra and Mahikaa on either side of her. She did not write a caption for her post but simply used heart emojis.

Arjun and Mehr were granted divorce in 2019 after 21 years of marriage. 

Also see: Arjun Rampal, girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades, daughters Myra, Mahikaa, son Arik come together for rare full family pic

Earlier, in an interview with HT Brunch, Arjun shared the life lessons he wants Myra and Mahikaa to learn. “They are both very different personalities and I hope they remember to be their own people, no matter what. To always be honest in whatever they do. To always have love in their hearts and not get cynical with age. If they can maintain these three qualities, they’ll have happy lives. Nothing or nobody gives or takes away happiness. We make ourselves happy and they have to learn to do that,” he said.

Arjun’s upcoming projects include The Battle of Bhima Koregaon and Nastik, apart from Dhaakad, in which he plays the antagonist.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
arjun rampal mehr jesia myra rampal mahikaa rampal
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Sid Mallya reacts to reports that he was ‘rejected’ for Priyanka’s Quantico

5

Parineeti Chopra's Maldives vacation album with family

Shilpa gets all the motivation she needs after seeing Viaan, Samisha bond. Watch

Babil shares pics of Irrfan with Tom Hanks, talks about dad’s ‘insane legacy’
TRENDING TOPICS
Bharat Bandh Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 cases tally
Google
World Tourism Day 2021
Bharat Bandh 2021
Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav
Raqesh Bapat
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP