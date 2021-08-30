Arjun Rampal, girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades, daughters Myra, Mahikaa, son Arik come together for rare full family pic

Arjun Rampal is enjoying a beach-side getaway with his family -- girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades and their son Arik, as well as Myra and Mahikaa, his daughters with his ex-wife Mehr Jesia. He took to Instagram to share photos as they all came together to pose for family pictures.

“Time well spent,” Arjun wrote in his caption, adding a heart emoji. Myra pouted in the first image, as she posed with him and Mahikaa. The second photo featured them all smiling for the camera.

On Saturday, Gabriella shared pictures and videos from their family holiday, featuring Arjun, Arik, Myra and Mahikaa. “Little salt water always does the trick #timeout,” she wrote. While she did not reveal the destination, many in the comments section guessed that it was Goa.

In June, Arjun, Gabriella and Arik travelled to the Hungarian capital of Budapest, where he shot for the espionage-thriller Dhaakad. The three of them managed to get some downtime before the shoot began.

Arjun wrapped up Dhaakad, starring Kangana Ranaut in the lead role, last month. He took to Instagram to share behind-the-scenes photos from the set but cropped their faces out in the very first one as he did not want to reveal their looks.

“It’s a wrap for me on #Dhaakad the feeling of sudden emptiness sinks in, as it does when you finish something that has been so close to you. The team, the crew, the memories I take are special,” he said.

Arjun started his career as a model and made his Bollywood debut in 2001 with Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat. He has since starred in films such as Dil Ka Rishta, Om Shanti Om, Rock On, Raajneeti, We Are Family and Ra.One. His upcoming projects include The Battle of Bhima Koregaon and Nastik, apart from Dhaakad, in which he plays the antagonist.