Arjun Rampal reveals girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades is not into marriage: ‘Dil mil gaye aur kya chahiye’

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades are happily in a relationship and do not intend to get married anytime soon. He said that they do not need a ‘piece of paper’ to validate their relationship.
Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades have been in a relationship since 2018.
Published on Feb 14, 2022 03:44 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades have no plans of getting married. They are currently in a live-in relationship and raising their son Arik, who will turn three this July.

In a joint interview, Arjun said that he and Gabriella do not need a ‘piece of paper’ to validate their relationship. She, meanwhile, said that being unmarried does not make them ‘any less of a couple’.

“Humari shaadi to ho gayi hai na. Dil dil se mil gaye hain aur kya. Aur kya chahiye (We are already married. Our hearts have connected. What more do you need)? You need a piece of paper to validate it? I don’t think so and even she doesn’t. She (Gabriella) is the one who is not at all into marriage,” Arjun told Pinkvilla.

Gabriella maintained that while marriage is a ‘very beautiful thing’, it is not a necessity. “We can be together and live together for longer than a married couple and does that make us any less of a couple? No. And there are many people, who can’t get married for whatever reasons and does that make their love any more or less significant? I don’t think so. I think for us it’s like, we are very solid and we are very protected in our love and we don’t need any more validation than that. But you know otherwise, I think it’s a choice. It’s not even a big deal. We still live together, we are a family and I think the most important part is the family,” she said.

Arjun was previously married to Mehr Jesia and shares daughters Myra and Mahikaa with her. He and Gabriella were introduced to each other by their mutual friends in 2018. They began dating soon afterwards and welcomed their son Arik in 2019.

