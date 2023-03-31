Arjun Rampal's daughter Myra makes runway debut at Dior Mumbai show 'on her own merit'; girlfriend Gabriella reacts

Myra Rampal, daughter of actor Arjun Rampal and his ex-wife, former supermodel Mehr Jesia, made her runway debut at Dior's 2023 pre-fall fashion show in Mumbai. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Arjun posted a photo of Myra as she walked the runway and praised her. For the fashion show, Myra was dressed in a pink outfit. (Also Read | Christian Dior Mumbai show: Sonam Kapoor poses for pics with Rekha, cousin Khushi Kapoor)

Arjun Rampal has praised his daughter Myra Rampal.

Sharing the picture, Arjun captioned the post, "Today my gorgeous little princess, walked her first runway. That too for Christian Dior. The best thing about it was that she did it all on her own merit. From auditions to fittings. To be chosen from all the tuff competition. She has made us all super proud. Wishing her more success, love, and happiness. Congratulations @myra_rampal you are a star (dizzy symbol emoji)." He also added the hashtags – Christian Dior, Gateway of India, fashion, fashion show, new kid on the block, and gratitude.

Taking to Instagram, Arjun and Gabriella shared pictures.

Reacting to the post, Preity Zinta wrote, "Wow! Congrats @myra_rampal you have grown up so fast and so beautiful. God bless." Abhishek Kapoor commented, "Fantastic… well done @myra_rampal .. onwards and upwards baby girl." Rahul Dev said, "Weldon!!"

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Arjun shared another picture of Myra and wrote, "Ethereal." His girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades also shared a picture of Myra, from the event, on her Instagram Stories. She wrote, "@myra_rampal of course your runway debut would be @dior (flower emoji)."

Arjun tied the knot with Mehr Jesia in 1998. In 2019, the two ended their 21 years of marriage. The two share two daughters, Mahikaa and Myra. Arjun is currently dating Gabriella and shares his son Arik with her.

Arjun was last seen in an action film Dhaakad opposite Kangana Ranaut. He will be also seen in Abbas Mastaan's upcoming film Penthouse alongside Bobby Deol. Apart from this, Arjun will be seen in the sports action film Crakk, India's first-ever extreme sports action. The film also stars Vidyut Jammwal and Jacqueline Fernandez. The movie has commenced shooting in Poland and is scheduled to release in 2023.

