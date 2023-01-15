Army Day: Vicky Kaushal 'shoots with Army'; Sunny Deol, Sidharth Malhotra, Abhishek Bachchan, Suniel Shetty laud jawans

On the occasion of Army Day, celebs shared special messages for the soldiers of the country. Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, Sidharth Malhotra, Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty and others took to social media to share heartfelt tributes for the Indian Army. Vicky, who is filming for Meghna Gulzar’s upcoming drama Sam Bahadur, took to Instagram and said he was 'shooting with the Army' on the special day. Army Day is celebrated on January 15 every year in India. Also read: Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Manekshaw gets a hero's welcome. Watch

On Sunday, sharing a photo with Indian Army personnel and his film's crew, Vicky Kaushal wrote in his Instagram caption, “Shooting on Army Day with the Army. Warmest wishes on the 75th Army Day to All Ranks from Team Sam Bahadur..." The film is a biopic of the former Chief of Army Staff of the Indian Army, Sam Manekshaw, who died in 2008. Sam Bahadur also features Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra.

Vicky Kaushal shared a photo with Indian Army personnel and his film Sam Bahadur's crew from set.

Sidharth Malhotra took to Twitter to share his message for Army Day. The actor, who played the role of Kargil hero Vikram Batra in the 2021 film Shershah, tweeted on Sunday, “Our Indian braves standing guard keeps the nation safe at utmost peace. Their sacrifice and service has always been commendable. Salutes and wishes to the army, veterans and their families on the occasion of Army Day."

Abhishek Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Rajkummar Rao shared their messages on Instagram Stories.

On the occasion of 75th Army Day, several other Bollywood celebs also shared wishes on social media to honour Indian soldiers. Taking to Instagram Stories, actor Abhishek Bachchan shared a message which read, "Saluting you today and everyday! Celebrating the bravehearts who guard our nation... Indian Army Day." Actor Ananya Panday also took to Instagram Stories, and wrote, “A salute to the Indian Army for their unwavering bravery to safeguard our country, today and every day!"

Suniel Shetty took to Instagram to shared a picture from his 1997 film Border with Sunny Deol.

Actor Suniel Shetty shared a picture from his 1997 film Border, and wrote on Instagram, "The privilege of being an actor is when we get to play the real superheroes of our country - The Indian Army. Saluting our soldiers on the 75th Indian Army Day." Actor Sunny Deol also shared a picture on Instagram with Indian army soldiers and captioned it, "Love and admiration to my heroes."

Actor Rajkummar Rao shared a message on Instagram Stories, which read, "Happy Indian army day, Saluting the brave hearts of our country! Jai Hind." Actor Rakul Preet Singh wrote on Instagram Stories, "Happy Indian Army Day. Coming from an army background I am aware of the sacrifices that come along with it. Here's saluting the brave men who selflessly serve the nation."

