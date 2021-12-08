Arpita Khan wishes ‘rock of the family’, mom Salma Khan on birthday: ‘Love bossing you around, gossiping with you'

Arpita Khan has wished her mother, Salma Khan, on her birthday. She shared a family picture with her on her Instagram along with a heartfelt note. The picture shows Arpita, her actor husband Aayush Sharma and their kids, Ahil and Ayat, posing with Salma.

Sharing the picture, Arpita wrote, “To my first friend, my best friend and my forever friend. I love fighting with you, I love bossing you around , I love gossiping with you and most of all I love knowing you're always there for me and you will always have my back. To the rock of our family we love you very very much and are truly blessed to have you in our lives. Happiest Birthday to the worlds best mother.”

Shilpa Shetty also wished her in the comments section. She wrote, “Happy birthday to dearest Salma aunty.”

Salma is the first wife of filmmaker-writer Salim Khan. Arpita is the adopted daughter of his second wife, veteran actor Helen. Arpita's siblings are actors Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan, and Alvira Khan. Arbaaz Khan also wished Salma with a throwback picture of them together on his Instagram Stories and wrote, “Happy birthday mama.”

Salma was among the family members who visited Arpita in the hospital after the birth of her daughter, Ayat. Later, Arpita had shared a picture of her and Salman posing with her newborn along with a note for the two of them.

In her note, Arpita had written, “There’s nothing in this world that scared me & the only reason was I knew I had you by my side and you would never let anything happen to me. Now Ayat has been blessed with the same security. These hands are god sent.Overwhelmed, grateful and thankful for Salman Khan and my amazing mom Salma Khan two people who only have love to give.”