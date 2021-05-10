Salman Khan wishes moms Salma Khan and Helen on Mother's Day, Sangeeta Bijlani calls Salma 'mom' in comment

Actor Salman Khan has shared pictures of both his mothers, Salma Khan and Helen. He took to social media on Sunday night to wish his moms on the occasion of Mother's Day.

Sharing both the photos, he wrote, "Happy Mother’s Day . . #staysafe." Salma is seen wearing a red and black saree in her picture while Helen is seen in a red salwar suit. Sangeeta Bijlani, former actor and Salman's ex-girlfriend, commented 'mom' on Salma's picture and dropped heart and love emojis on Helen's photo.





Salma is the first wife of Salman's father Salim Khan while Helen is the second. Salim and Salma had four kids together--Salman, Arbaaz, Sohail and Alvira. Helen adopted Arpita Khan making her the fifth Khan sibling.

Speaking about marrying Salim, Helen had told Pinkvilla, "The fact that Salim was a married man did disturb me and I did feel guilty in the beginning. Something about Salim set him apart from the rest of the industry men. I respected him tremendously as he tried to help me out without trying to exploit me."

Speaking in an earlier interview, Salim had said that Salma was not always on board with welcoming Helen into her life. Therefore, the kids were not welcoming of her either. "As kids, they had their hostility. But they reacted the way their mother did. As I told you very honestly, it wasn’t as if Salma accepted the relationship happily straightaway and thanked me for it or said, you deserve an Oscar for it. So at that time, there was hostility from the children," he said.

Also read: Rakhi Sawant asks all to personally wish their moms on Mother’s Day, not online: ‘Aap paida hue ho, download nahi’

Now, however, Helen and Salma share a friendly bond and often pose for pictures together as well.

Arbaaz has a son, while Sohail has two sons. Alvira Agnihotri has a son and a daughter. Arpita also has a son and a daughter with her husband Aayush Sharma.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON