Rakhi Sawant asks all to personally wish their moms on Mother’s Day, not online: ‘Aap paida hue ho, download nahi’

Bigg Boss 14 finalist and actor Rakhi Sawant surprised her mother, Jaya Sawant, on Mother’s Day with a silk saree. She shared a video of herself giving the present to her mother on Instagram.

In the video, Jaya said that she is feeling better after her operation. Rakhi then showed her the saree and said, “Dekho, doston, main kya gift laayi hoon. Chennai pure silk saree. Itne lockdown mein bohot mushkil hai dhoondhna (Look at the gift I got, friends. A Chennai pure silk saree. It was difficult to find one in the lockdown).” Jaya said that it was her favourite colour.

Rakhi also urged everyone to personally wish their mothers on Mother’s Day, instead of posting a wish on social media. “Main aap sab se kehna chahti hoon ki aap log apni mom ko online wish na karein, offline wish karein. Kyunki aap paida hue ho, download nahi hue ho (I want to tell everyone not to wish their mothers online but to do so offline because you were born, not downloaded).”





Jaya has been undergoing treatment for cancer. Rakhi, who was one of the finalists of Bigg Boss 14, chose to cash out with ₹14 lakh. She said that she needed the money to pay hospital bills.

Earlier, Rakhi broke down while thanking Salman Khan and his brother Sohail Khan for helping her through Jaya’s treatment. In a video shared by a paparazzo account, she said, “Salman bhai, aapne meri maa ko bacha liya. Mujhe kuch nahi chahiye jeevan mein, meri maa chahiye (Salman bhai, you saved my mother. I don't want anything in my life, I just want my mother).”

Rakhi, who has acted in films such as Main Hoon Na and Dil Bole Hadippa, participated in a number of reality shows, including Bigg Boss, Nach Baliye, Pati Patni Aur Woh and Zara Nachke Dikha.

