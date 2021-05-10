Abhinav Kohli slams Shweta Tiwari for claiming he has not spent a penny on son Reyansh: ‘Paisa hazam bhi kar leti ho...’

Shweta Tiwari’s estranged husband Abhinav Kohli countered her claims that he has not financially contributed towards their son Reyansh. Abhinav, in an Instagram live, asked Shweta if she has no shame in making such allegations and said that he transferred a chunk of his earnings from television shows into her bank account.

Earlier, Shweta responded to Abhinav’s accusations that she abandoned Reyansh and flew off to Cape Town to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She said that she kept him informed about her travel plans and that their son is safe with her parents. Shweta, who also has a daughter named Palak from a previous marriage, accused Abhinav of ‘not contributing a single penny to the growth of kids’.

Abhinav said, “Tumne bola ki maine ek penny nahi kharcha kiya bachchon ke parvarish ke liye? Tumhe zara sharam nahi aati? Jab main Arjun Bijlani ke saath, jo tumhare saath hai wahaan pe, show kar raha tha aur uske baad main Balaji ke do show kar raha tha… Bohot door bhi nahi, yeh toh abhi ki baat hai. 40% maine online apne account se tumhare account mein transfer kiya hai (You claimed that I did not spend a single penny to raise the kids? Do you have no shame? When I did a show with Arjun Bijlani, who is with you in Cape Town, and two more shows with Balaji recently, I sent 40% to your account via online transfer).”

“Paisa hazam bhi kar leti ho aur tum phir yeh bolti ho ki paise bhi nahi kharcha kar raha hai aur tum akele paise kharcha kar rahi ho? You know what, already tum bohot gir gayi thi, tum bas girti hi jaa rahi ho (You took all the money and then you claim that I spent nothing and you are bearing all the expenses alone? You know what, you already stooped very low, and you continue to stoop even lower),” he said.





Abhinav also denied that Shweta called him to give him an update about Reyansh and asked her to show the call records, if that were indeed the case. “Yahaan pe Covid chal raha hai, log mar rahe hai ghut-ghut ke, aur third wave bachchon ke liye bohot dangerous hai. Aise time pe tum sab chhod-chhaad ke chali gayi ho kyunki tumko bohot paise kamaane ki zaroorat hai? Bohot kami ho gayi hai ki pandemic mein bhi tumhe paise kamaane ki zaroorat thi aur tumhe bachcha chhod ke jaana pada (The Covid-19 pandemic is here and people are dying. The third wave is very dangerous for children. At such a time, you left him to earn money? Were you facing such a shortage of money that you left your child behind during the pandemic and went to earn money)?” he asked.





When Shweta messaged him for consent, Abhinav wanted Reyansh to stay with him, he said. Abhinav claimed that Shweta did not only ‘illegally detain’ their son but did so at an ‘undisclosed location’. He also asked why their son was left in the care of her family when he was the ‘natural guardian’. “Mind you, law is slow, but law is not a joke. You can’t take law for a ride. Law is not a joyride. And you can’t keep always telling lies. I have had enough,” he said.

Also read: Shweta Tiwari hits back at Abhinav Kohli's claims that she abandoned son, slams him for 'not contributing single penny'

Abhinav said that if Shweta indeed informed him, he would not be running from hotel to hotel to look for Reyansh or called a child helpline. He revealed that he has filed an FIR against her for ‘neglect’ and claimed that she ‘abandoned’ their son.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON