Arshad Warsi calls Circuit 'a stupid role'; says he did Munna Bhai MBBS only because of Sanjay Dutt

Arshad Warsi has said that he only accepted the role of Circuit in Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. because it starred Sanjay Dutt. In the 2003 film, Arshad played Sarkeshwar "Circuit" Sharma, the sidekick of Sanjay Dutt's Murliprasad Sharma aka Munna Bhai. Circuit's character in the Rajkumar Hirani directorial has been very popular among the fans. Also Read| Arshad Warsi calls Amitabh Bachchan his 'godfather' in Bollywood but says he later 'abandoned me'

Arshad won Filmfare Awards for Best Supporting Actor for portraying Circuit, and later reprised the role in the 2006 film Lage Raho Munna Bhai. He has now said that the character was ‘stupid’ and he would not have accepted it if the film did not star Sanjay.

Arshad told Indian Express, “I did Munna Bhai because it was Sanju (Sanjay Dutt), otherwise even Raju (filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani) knows that it is it is a stupid role. It really is on paper, it was nothing. Even Makarand Deshpande had said no to Circuit!”

Arshad added that apart from the lead actor, it's the potential of the script that influences him to accept or reject a role. He explained, “My listen to any script purely as an audience member. Would I want to see what I am doing? It can be any genre, it could be anything, but it should be something the audience would like to watch. After listening to the story, it is your gut feeling that tells you if you want to do that film or not.”

Arshad will be next seen alongside Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Kriti Sanon in Bachchhan Paandey. The Farhad Samji's directorial, which also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra, and Abhimanyu Singh, is scheduled for a Holi release on March 18.

The film, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, stars Akshay Kumar in the titular role of the gangster, and Arshad plays Vishu, friend of Kriti's character Myra Devekar, who accompanies her in her mission to make a film on Bachchan Paandey.

