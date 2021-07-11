Arshi Khan says she asked Kamaal R Khan to apologise to Salman Khan: ‘KRK did all this for cheap publicity’

Arshi Khan said that she asked Kamaal R Khan, also known as KRK, to apologise to Salman Khan but he did not pay heed to her. KRK is being sued for defamation by Salman Khan.

In an interview, Arshi Khan said that Kamaal R Khan was seeking ‘cheap publicity’ by targeting Salman Khan. Arshi added that she gets upset when she sees people trying to ‘pull (Salman) down’.

Speaking to a leading daily, Arshi said, “KRK too did all this for cheap publicity which he actually enjoyed too. I had spoken with him and asked him to apologise to Salman saab but he didn’t listen to me. I really literally get frustrated when people point towards Salman Khan with malafide intention to pull him down.”

KRK has claimed that he is being sued for his unfavourable review of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. However, Salman’s lawyers maintain that the defamation suit is in response to allegations of corruption and money laundering.

After initially vowing to destroy his career, KRK said last month that he ‘voluntarily’ took down all videos about Salman from his YouTube channel, as he does not want to ‘hurt’ him.

Recently, Arshi was seen as a ‘challenger’ on Bigg Boss 14, hosted by Salman. She was previously seen as a contestant on Bigg Boss 11.

Earlier this year, Arshi bought a house in Mumbai and gave a special shout-out to Bigg Boss and Salman. “I always had a dream to have my own house in the dream city. And I can't believe it has turned out true. Until last night I was staying on rent, but now I have my own house. And the feeling is making me proud of myself. I feel like I own a house on the moon already. I'm blessed and thankful to God who stands with me always. Then my parents who trusted me and yes, special thanks to Salman Khan sir and Bigg Boss,” she told SpotboyE in March.