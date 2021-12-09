Aryan Khan and Raj Kundra feature in Google’s top searched personalities of 2021

Google shared its ‘Year in Search’ list, a look at the top search trends of 2021 in India. Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan and Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra featured on the list of most-searched-for personalities. They were both in the news this year for their run-ins with the law.

While Aryan occupied the second spot, Shehnaaz Gill was at number three. Raj was in fourth place. Vicky Kaushal ranked sixth, while Varun Dhawan’s wife Natasha Dalal was tenth on the list.

Here are the most-searched-for personalities:

1. Neeraj Chopra

2. Aryan Khan

3. Shehnaaz Gill

4. Raj Kundra

5. Elon Musk

6. Vicky Kaushal

7. PV Sindhu

8. Bajrang Punia

9. Sushil Kumar

10. Natasha Dalal

Aryan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in October after a raid at an alleged rave party on a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai. After spending more than three weeks at the Arthur Road jail, he was granted bail by the Bombay High Court.

Shehnaaz appeared in a number of music videos this year, including Bhula Doonga, Kurta Pyjama and Shona Shona. She starred opposite Diljit Dosanjh in the Punjabi film Honsla Rakh. She also shared a tribute video for her late rumoured boyfriend, Sidharth Shukla, who died of a suspected heart attack in September.

Raj was arrested in July for his alleged involvement in the production and streaming of adult videos. He was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Information Technology Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act. He is currently out on bail.

Vicky was in the news for professional as well as personal reasons. He saw the release of Sardar Udham and announced his next project, Govinda Naam Mera, co-starring Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani. He also got married to Katrina Kaif in an intimate ceremony at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. Before the wedding, rumours of their engagement trended online several times.

Natasha tied the knot with Varun in February this year, after being in a relationship with him for several years. They got married in an intimate ceremony in Alibaug, with only close friends and family in attendance.