Aryan Khan clicked outside NCB office after arrest, taken for medical checkup. See pics

Actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was clicked by the paparazzi outside the Narcotics Control Bureau office in Mumbai. He was taken to the JJ Hospital for a medical checkup.

Aryan was seen in a black long-sleeved T-shirt and black pants, wearing a beige hat and a black mask. Officials and police surrounded him as he got into the car.

Aryan Khan was arrested by NCB at 2 pm. He has been arrested under section 8C, 20B, 27 read with 35 of the NDPS Act in connection with seizure of 13 gms cocaine, 21 gm charas, 22 pills of MDMA, 5 gm MD, and ₹1.33 lakh in cash.

Aryan was detained by the NCB on Saturday after a drug bust on a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai. He was present there as a guest.

Aryan Khan outside NCB office. (Anshuman Poyrekar)

Aryan Khan outside NCB office. (Varinder Chawla)

NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede said, “Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan is being questioned by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in its Ballard Estate office at south Mumbai. He was on a cruise ship where agency raided in the night and busted rave party.”

Apart from Aryan Khan, the other detainees were identified as Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker, Gomit Chopra and Arbaaz Merchant, an NCB official told PTI, adding that different drugs like MDMA, ecstasy, cocaine, MD (mephedrone) and charas were recovered from them during the raid conducted on Saturday evening.

Also see: Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan questioned by NCB after it raids cruise ship rave party

Earlier, actor Suniel Shetty had defended Aryan and said that no comments should be made before the investigation is complete. “I would like to say that wherever there is a raid, several people are caught. And we assume that this child must have consumed drugs or this child must have done it. But the proceedings are on, let’s give that child a breather,” he said at an event.

The actor added, “Whenever something happens in Bollywood, the media scrutinises everything and jumps to conclusions. Give the child an opportunity. Let the real reports come out. Baccha hai (He’s a kid). Taking care of him is our responsibility.”