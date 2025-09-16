Mumbai, Actor Bobby Deol says Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was "the calmest person" on the sets of his debut series "The Ba***ds of Bollywood" and showed maturity beyond his years. Aryan Khan has his own identity, he is one of a kind: Bobby Deol on 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood'

“The Ba**ds of Bollywood” delves into the life of an outsider, Aasman Singh , as he navigates the glitzy yet challenging world of Bollywood. Deol plays Ajay Talwar, a superstar and father to a Sahher Bambba's Karishma Talwar, a rising starlet.

The series is described as an unabashed ride with a blend of self-aware humour and a gripping narrative.

“Aryan as a director has his own identity. He is one of a kind... He is a lovely human being to work with. He is in his 20s but he is so mature, he understands cinema so much more than I would understand it,” Deol told PTI in an interview.

“To be a director is not easy, you’ve to look into everything, every aspect of filmmaking, and to live every character around in the script to explain to each and every one of us because there are so many of us in this web series, and with such patience and calmness he would go through the whole process. When he was on set, he would never get annoyed or irritated, he would be the calmest," the actor added.

The 56-year-old actor said that the show presents an exaggerated version of the film industry that people often romanticise.

"Every character is human, it's like how a human would react to any situation, being in any profession... In our industry, there are so many dreamers, and not everybody's dreams get fulfilled, there are people who have the fire, and there are some who don't, and how the whole industry operates. The show talks about it and it makes you laugh like hell," he added.

The actor said he has already watched a few episodes of the series, which debuts on Netflix on September 18, with his sons Aryaman and Dharam.

“They kept discussing the whole series with me for the next 2-3 days because they enjoyed it so much. So, I'm sure the reaction is very positive.”

he industry has both positive and negative aspects, according to Deol, who has been part of it for three decades. He made his debut in 1995 with “Barsaat”, which was produced by his father Dharmendra.

“There are always going to be challenges, and there are always going to be things, which are not going your way. There are people who are not going to be with you, but you believe in yourself. Every person trying to get into this industry, should try not to pity yourself. I’ve seen ups and downs. People give me so much love,” Deol said.

The actor, who has carved a niche for himself on OTT with projects like “Class of 83’ and “Aashram”, said the industry breeds on “insecurities” but he has learnt how to navigate his way with moral integrity.

“Everybody has insecurity, and living on the edge because every Friday changes your destiny. If you're a strong-minded person, if you are brought up well, you won, you won’t take the bad side of things. But we are human beings and we don’t realise when we are good or bad,” Deol said.

Actors Raghav Juyal, Mona Singh, Anya Singh, Manoj Pahwa, and Gautami Kapoor, round out the cast of “Ba***ds of Bollywood”. The series also features Karan Johar, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Ranveer Singh, in cameo appearances.

The show, produced by Gauri Khan, is set to release on September 18.

