Aryan Khan reveals what he did when dad Shah Rukh Khan had a different input on how to shoot their D’YAVOL X ad

Aryan Khan recently made his directorial debut with the first ad for his clothing brand D'YAVOL X. The ad featured none other than his superstar dad Shah Rukh Khan. Now, in a new interview, likely his first, Aryan spoke about the brand, what inspired it and what it was like working with dad on sets. (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan comes to Aryan Khan's rescue when latter loses hope in new ad that marks his directorial debut. Watch)

Aryan Khan has directed his father Shah Rukh Khan in the first ad for D’YAVOL X.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aryan directed his debut ad for a luxury streetwear brand D'YAVOL X which is being endorsed as a luxury streetwear line. Last Tuesday, the complete ad was released via the official handle of the brand after teasing the audience by releasing a teaser video.

Speaking with Harper's Bazaar, Aryan said, “Working with my father is never challenging, because, with his experience and dedication, he makes everyone’s job easier on set. He also makes the entire crew feel at ease and has tremendous respect for everyone. When he’s on set I always make sure to pay extra attention, so I don’t miss out on anything I can learn.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When asked if Shah Rukh ever gave an input, he said, “Of course, he did, and everyone involved in the project gave their input in some way. And it is important to at least listen to them because filmmaking is a collaborative effort. If my dad's input is different from mine, and if both seem valid, you can always shoot it both ways; but don’t tell my producer.”

Previously, in 2019, Shah Rukh appeared on David Letterman's talk show, where he talked about his son Aryan's career ambitions. On Netflix's My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman, Shah Rukh told the eponymous host that Aryan doesn't want to be an actor. Shah Rukh said though his son is a 'good writer,' he doesn't have what it takes to be an actor.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"He (Aryan) doesn't have what it takes to be an actor and he realises that too but he's a good writer... I think wanting to be an actor has to come from within. Something you really need to do and find a set of skills that helps you do it and learn it. But I think I realised it from him when he said that to me," Shah Rukh had said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON