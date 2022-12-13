After filmmaking, Aryan Khan to make business debut, partners with world's largest brewer to launch vodka brand in India

Days after announcing that he was making his film debut as a director, Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has now also announced his maiden foray into the business world. The 25-year-old, is planning to launch a premium vodka brand in India along with his partners. For this, he and his partners have tied up with the world’s largest brewing company. Also read: Aryan Khan confirms Bollywood debut with dad Shah Rukh Khan's production

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Last week, taking to Instagram, Aryan had announced that he would be making his entertainment debut as a director and showrunner of a series he has written. The announcement was met by congratulations from all sides, including father Shah Rukh Khan. Unlike his father, Aryan has no interest in acting, he has often stated. But quite like his father, Aryan is diversifying into business avenues as well.

A Mint report stated that Aryan and his two partners--Bunty Singh and Leti Blagoeva--are planning to launch a premium vodka brand and expand into the brown spirits market later. For this, they have launched a company called Slab Ventures, which has partnered with the local arm of Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev), the world’s largest brewer, for distribution and marketing purposes. Talking about his business venture, Aryan told Mint, “We thought there was a kind of a void in the current space. And when there’s a void, there’s an opportunity, and I think businesses are all about opportunity.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the report, Slab Ventures is targeting the more affluent consumers of the country and plans to diversify further with other premium consumer segments, including both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, apparel, and accessories. “The thought was to kind of combine high quality, a youthful disruptive vision, and cool aesthetics, and bring it under one roof, and by doing that, appeal to the more mature, discerning consumers as well as the younger generation,” said Aryan.

Aryan is the oldest child of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. He has two siblings--sister Suhana Khan, who is gearing up for her own Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, and AbRam Khan, who is 9 years old. In the past, Aryan and Suhana have filled in for Shah Rukh at the Indian Premier League auctions for his team Kolkata Knight Riders.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON