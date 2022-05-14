Aryan Khan wishes luck to 'baby sister' Suhana Khan for The Archies in rare social media post: 'Go kick some a**'

Aryan Khan, son of actor Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, on Saturday wished luck to his 'baby sister' Suhana Khan for her upcoming film The Archies. In a rare post, Aryan took to Instagram Stories and shared the poster of the film. He tagged Suhana Khan and also shared the YouTube link of the teaser. (Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan tells Suhana Khan to take day off from Archies shoot, give him a hug, she says 'I'm a working actor now')

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing the poster, Aryan wrote, ''Best of luck baby sister! Go kick some a**." He also added, "Teaser looks awesome everyone looks great. All of you will kill it!" He also added another poster of the film to his next Instagram Stories. Suhana is all set to make her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's directorial The Archies.

Aryan took to Instagram Stories and shared posters of the film.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan shared the first look of his daughter from the upcoming project and penned valuable advice for his little one. "Remember @suhanakhan2 you are never going to be perfect....but being yourself is the closest to that. Be kind and giving as an actor....the brickbats and applause is not yours to keep....the part of you that gets left behind on screen will always belong to you....you have come a long way baby....but the road to peoples heart is unending.....stride forth and make as many smile as you can. Now let there be Light....Camera and Action! Signed Another Actor," he wrote.

Replying to her father, Suhana commented, "Love you papa." He also added in another post, "From renting the Archie’s Digest for 25 paise per day from book rental stores to see @zoieakhtar make this come alive on screen….is just incredible. Wishing all the little ones the best as they take their first little steps into the most beautiful of professions."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gauri Khan also congratulated Suhana on social media. "Congratulations... all the best to all the amazing kids and team of #TheArchies. And who better than @zoieakhtar to guide them through this journey!! You did it @suhanakhan2!!!!!!!" Gauri posted on Instagram.

On Saturday, The Archies team unveiled the first look of the film. Archie comics, which feature teenage characters named Archie Andrews, Jughead Jones, Betty Cooper, Veronica Lodge, Reggie Mantle and Sabrina Spellman, have seen several adaptations over the years. The Indian adaptation also marks the debut of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and the late Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor.

Directed by Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar, The Archies will premiere on Netflix in 2023. Apart from Suhana, Khushi and Agastya, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina will also play pivotal roles in the film.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON