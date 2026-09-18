As Katrina Kaif faces postpartum body-shaming, Hrithik Roshan likes post defending her

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif stepped out with husband Vicky Kaushal for the Ambani family’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Mumbai on September 14, but a simple festive appearance soon became a topic of discussion online. Photos and videos from the event drew comments about her post-pregnancy weight, with some social media users going as far as sharing unkind comparisons. Fans were quick to call out the body-shaming, and a post defending Katrina even caught Hrithik Roshan’s attention, with the actor liking it.

The post

Katrina Kaif gets trolled over postpartum weight, fans defend her as Hrithik Roshan likes post.

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As the conversation around Katrina’s body grew, an Instagram post by Harshveer Jain who goes by the handle storysellercomics also gained attention. The creator shared a two-slide post explaining why comments about the actor’s weight were being called out, while also sharing a personal connection to Katrina.

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{{^usCountry}} The first slide was more personal, with the creator looking back at their own teenage years and recalling how much they admired Katrina. They wrote, “I crushed on Katrina Kaif all my teenage. Travelled inter-state to catch a glimpse. Kept newspaper cutouts and movie posters, some even in my wallet. Watched movies because she was casted. And now when a troll says she’s finished because she put on post-pregnancy weight, I can only pity that troll.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The first slide was more personal, with the creator looking back at their own teenage years and recalling how much they admired Katrina. They wrote, “I crushed on Katrina Kaif all my teenage. Travelled inter-state to catch a glimpse. Kept newspaper cutouts and movie posters, some even in my wallet. Watched movies because she was casted. And now when a troll says she’s finished because she put on post-pregnancy weight, I can only pity that troll.” {{/usCountry}}

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The second slide was directed at a young person who might not understand why such remarks are being seen as trolling. It read, “So if you are a teenager who is confused as to why are people calling you a troll for commenting on Katrina Kaif’s apparent weight gain, please note that —She is a mother. She has a successful business. Signs of a fairly successful life, personal and professional. Your commentary on her won’t affect her. You are a nobody for her. But women around you will look at that and immediately both, be hurt and also take you for a woman hater. Hopefully, you don’t want either.”

Hrithik Roshan shows support

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Hrithik Roshan, who has worked with Katrina in Bang Bang and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, also noticed the post and liked it. While he did not comment on the post or directly speak about the trolling, the like was seen as a quiet show of support for the message defending Katrina.

Hrithik Roshan likes the post on Instagram.

The trolling and the support that followed

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Several users began comparing her current appearance with older photographs, with some focusing on the weight she has gained after pregnancy. The criticism soon turned personal, with some even claiming “she is finished” simply because her body has changed. One X user wrote, “I wonder what happened to the Katrina we used to see” . Another commented on her age, saying she “looks older than Rekha ji”.

Fans were quick to point out that Katrina became a mother less than a year ago, after welcoming her son Vihaan in November 2025. Many questioned why her body was being treated as something that needed to be explained or criticised in the first place. One user wrote, “She’s 43. She had a baby. Her body changed. That’s literally how biology works” .

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Others felt the focus on her appearance ignored everything Katrina has built for herself over the years. One user pointed to her career, business and family life, writing, “Has a successful 400-crore business, a wonderful partner, a beautiful baby and an iconic film career. Do you have even half of that?” .

Katrina is not the first actor to face this

Katrina is certainly not the first actor to face this kind of scrutiny after becoming a mother. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was subjected to intense commentary about her body after the birth of her daughter Aaradhya in 2011 and even today, she gets trolled for her appearance. Richa Chadha, Swara Bhasker and Bipasha Basu have also spoken about the pressure women in the public eye face over their bodies after pregnancy.

About Katrina and Hrithik's works

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Rather than remaining constantly in the public eye, Katrina Kaif has largely kept a lower profile while focusing on motherhood and her business ventures. Her last film release was Merry Christmas (2024), in which she starred opposite Vijay Sethupathi.

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan will make a special appearance in Rajinikanth's Jailer. The actor is also producing two projects for Prime Video.