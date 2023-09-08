Asha Bhosle cried when she heard Sudesh Bhosle sing SD Burman's song

Recalling his first meeting with legendary singer Asha Bhosle, singer Sudesh Bhosle has said that she started crying, when he sang an SD Burman song at her request. In his interview with Dainik Bhaskar, Sudesh Bhosle also said that it was Asha, who got him to meet RD Burman, and got him his major break - his first project with the musician fondly known as Pancham Da. (Also read: When Asha Bhosle talked about having a healthy competition with Lata Mangeshkar) Asha Bhosle turns 90 on Friday. (President of India Twitter)

Asha cried listening to Sudesh

Asha first saw him imitating Kishore Kumar and SD Burman during a concert, but did not meet him. Later, they met in a studio and he touched her feet following which she asked him to sing a song by SD Burman. Sudesh told the Hindi daily that he was nervous, but sang Doli Me Bithai Ke Qahaar and she was hiding her face in her saree's pallu, crying by the time the song came to an end.

Received a call from RD Burman's office

He added, "She praised my singing, took me to her recording, and promised to meet me later. The next day, I got a call from RD Burman's office asking me to visit. When I went there, she was sitting with him and he asked if I was indeed the person who sings in his father's voice. It all began when she played my recording while Pancham Da was taking a bath and he thought it was his father's recording. Asha then told him about me and he asked to meet me."

Sudesh Bhosle's major break

Sudesh Bhosle also said that his first project with RD Burman was Zalzala in 1986 and it all happened because of Asha Bhosle. He also revealed that people often think that he is her son.

Asha's career

Friday marks the 90th birthday of veteran singer Asha Bhosle who has sung in various languages over the span eight decades of her long career. She has four BAFTA, nine Filmfare and two National Film Awards to her credit. She has also been nominated for the Grammys twice.

Some of her most memorable songs include Piya Tu Ab To Aaja, Uden Jab Jab Zulfein Teri, O Haseena Zulfonwali, Aaja Aaja Main Hu, O Mere Sona Re, Yeh Mera Dil, Mera Kuchh Saamaan, Dil Cheez Kya Hai. In the 90s and 2000s, she also sang popular numbers such as Tanha Tanha, Radha Kaise Na Jale, Khallas, and Dilbar Dilbar. More recently, she also sang for films such as Saand Ki Aankh and Begum Jaan.

