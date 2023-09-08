When Asha Bhosle talked about having a healthy competition with Lata Mangeshkar

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle is celebrating her birthday on September 8 and has turned 90 this year. In an interview with India Today, she had talked about her journey as an artist in the industry and how she shared a 'healthy competition' with her sister Lata Mangeshkar. (Also read: Vidya Balan wears saree gifted by Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle says ‘wish didi were here in person’ at award ceremony) Asha Bhosle and Lata Mangeshkar (R) in a picture dated March 31, 2013. (Vidya Subramanian/Hindustan Times)

Asha on trying to make a mark in the industry

In the interview with India Today, Asha Bhosle shared an anecdote when a music director had called her thinking that she had sung one of the songs. It was actually sung by Lata. She said, “I clarified that it was not me but Lata didi and excused myself. That day, I thought that I need to do something different, otherwise, I would not be able to make a mark for myself because Lata didi is already there. I used to watch English films and musicals and tried to incorporate some of those elements into my singing.”

Their healthy competition

Talking further about their bond, Asha revealed that she always anticipated what twist would her sister bring in the song, and it helped in their collaboration as singers too. “Whenever I had to record with didi, I had to anticipate how she will sing. It was both our habits to incorporate a ‘twist’ into the song. So, I had to think what twist she could add and prepare myself for my twist. It was always a healthy competition,” she added. The two sisters have sung approximately 80 Hindi songs together, including Mann Kyu Behka, Main Chali Main Chali and many others.

About Asha's songs

Asha Bhosle has sung many songs in several languages in her career spanning eight decades. She is the recipient of two National Film Awards, four BFJA Awards, eighteen Maharashtra State Film Awards, nine Filmfare Awards including a Lifetime Achievement Award and two Grammy nominations.

Some of her most memorable songs include Maang Ke Saath Tumhara, Saathi Haath Badhana, Uden Jab Jab Zulfein Teri, Aaja Aaja, O Haseena Zulfonwali, O Mere Sona Re, Piya Tu Ab To Aaja, Yeh Mera Dil, Dil Cheez Kya Hai, In Aankhon Ki Masti Ke, Mera Kuchh Saamaan, Tanha Tanha, Rangeela Re, and Radha Kaise Na Jale among others.

