Asha Parekh's 'controversial statement' on The Kashmir Files: ‘How much money did they give to Hindus living in Jammu?'

Veteran actor Asha Parekh slammed the makers of 2022 hit The Kashmir Files – the film is backed and directed by Vivek Agnihotri – for not donating a part of their earnings to help Hindus living 'without water and electricity' in Jammu and Kashmir. During an interview with CNBC Awaaz, Asha was asked if she had watched 'controversial' films such as The Kashmir Files and The Kerala Story (2023), both of which did well at the box office. Responding to which, the actor asked what had people gained from such films. Also read: Naseeruddin Shah says ‘it’s disturbing that films like The Kashmir Files are so massively popular’

Asha Parekh on people's reaction to The Kashmir Files

Asha Parekh criticises makers of The Kashmir Files for not donating to Hindus in Jammu and Kashmir without water and electricity. Vivek Agnihotri has made the film.

When told that people liked these films, Asha Parekh said in response, “Maine picturein dekhi nahi hai toh main kaise controversy pe baat karun? Agar logo ko pasand hai toh dekhni chahiye aise filmein (I haven’t seen these films, so I can’t comment on the controversies surrounding them. But if people like watching these films, then they should watch).”

‘What have the makers done for Hindus?’

Speaking about The Kashmir Files and its huge box office collection, Asha Parekh further said, “Logo ne dekhi The Kashmire Files. Main thoda sa controversial statement karna chahti hoon (Yes, people watched The Kashmir Files. I will say something controversial now). The film's producer made ₹400 crore. Toh unhone kitne paise diye unko jo Hindu Kashmiri hai, jo Jammu mein rehte hain, jinke paase pani nahi hai, electricity nahi hai, unko unhone kitne paise diye? Unhone paise kamaye hai, distributor ka share hoga, unka share hoga? Chaliye ₹400 crore mein se ₹200 crore kamaye hai, toh ₹50 crore bhi toh de sakte the na (How much money did the makers give for the welfare of the Hindus living in Jammu without access to water and electricity. Suppose the producers earned ₹200 crore out of the film’s ₹400 crore collection, they could have donated ₹50 crore to help Kashmiri Hindus, right)?"

About The Kashmir Files

The film is directed by Vivek Agnihotri and produced by Vivek in association with Abhishek Agarwal Arts and Zee Studio. The Kashmir Files stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Puneet Issar, Darshan Kumar, Prakash Belawadi, Mrinal Kulkarni, and Chinmay Mandlekar in key roles. It is allegedly based on true events amid the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley around 1990.

As per a 2022 report by Sacnilk.com, The Kashmir Files was made on a budget of around ₹20 crore and grossed ₹295 crore in India alone.

