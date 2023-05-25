Ashish Vidyarthi gets married again, ties the knot with Rupali Barua at 60

Veteran actor Ashish Vidyarthi got married for the second time on Thursday. He had an intimate registry marriage with Rupali Barua in a Kolkata club as per multiple reports. Pictures from their wedding have now surfaced online. Also read: Fans call it 'ghor aparadh' as actor Ashish Vidyarthi tries 'rasgulla chai' in new vlog

Ashish Vidyarthi marries Rupali Barua

Ashish Vidyarthi marries Rupali Barua at 60.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the photos, Ashish is seen dressed up as a groom in a Mundu from Kerala. Complementing him, Rupali opted for a white and golden Mekhela Chador from Assam and completed with some golden jewellery inspired by South Indian temple art. Reportedly, their wedding was attended by close family and friends only.

Ashish Vidyarthi on marrying Rupali Barua at 60

Talking about the wedding, the actor told Times Of India, “At this stage of my life, getting married to Rupali is an extraordinary feeling. We had a court marriage in the morning, followed by a get-together in the evening.”

Who is Rupali Barua?

Rupali hails from Guwahati and is an entrepreneur. She is known for her upscale fashion store in Kolkata. Ashish, on the other hand, was seen several times visiting Kolkata in his vlogs. When asked about how the two met, Ashish told the newspaper, “Oh, that's a long story. Will share it some other time." “We met some time ago and decided to take it forward. But both of us wanted our wedding to be a small family affair,” said Rupali. She also briefly opened up about what drew her to the actor who is known for complex and dark roles in the industry. She commented, “He is a beautiful human being and a great soul to be with.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reportedly, Ashish and Rupali's wedding was followed by a formal reception.

The National Award-winning actor was previously married to Rajoshi Barua who is the daughter of actor Shakuntala Barua. They also have a son, Arth Vidyarthi. Ashish was last seen in Trial by Fire and Kuttey.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.