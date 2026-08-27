Asin shares glimpse of daughter Arin making Onam Pookalam with dad in rare pics, flaunts stunning long hair

Actor Asin Thottumkal has been away from the limelight for several years, choosing to keep her personal life largely private. However, she occasionally gives fans a glimpse into her life through social media. On the occasion of Onam, Asin shared a series of pictures featuring her daughter, Arin, offering a rare peek at the little one’s festive celebrations at home.

Asin shares glimpse of her daughter's Onam celebration

Asin shares glimpse of daughter Arin making Pookalam.

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On Wednesday, Asin took to Instagram Stories and shared pictures from Arin’s Onam celebrations. Dressed in a vibrant traditional yellow and orange outfit, Arin was seen making a colourful Pookalam (floral rangoli) with flowers, while her father joined in the festivities. In the pictures, Arin was seen flaunting her long, thick hair, which she wore loose. In another pic, Asin revealed that she had stepped back and let Arin take complete charge of the festive decoration.

Arin's Onam celebration.

Asin turns her spectator mode on, watches her daughter making Pookalam.

Asin shares glimpse of Arin making Pookalam for Onam.

In another photo, Arin was seen carefully arranging colourful flowers, including marigolds, roses and others, to create an elaborate Pookalam for Onam. Her father and businessman Rahul Sharma was seen standing beside her as she worked on the floral decoration. The picture captured a sweet father-daughter moment, with Rahul letting Arin take the lead. Another photo showed the father-daughter duo showering each other with flowers.

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{{^usCountry}} Fans were delighted to get a glimpse of Arin’s Onam celebrations. One comment read, "So cute." Another wrote, "Like mother like daughter." A fan also requested Asin to share a picture of herself, writing, "We miss you." Another commented, "She is like little Asin." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fans were delighted to get a glimpse of Arin’s Onam celebrations. One comment read, "So cute." Another wrote, "Like mother like daughter." A fan also requested Asin to share a picture of herself, writing, "We miss you." Another commented, "She is like little Asin." {{/usCountry}}

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About Asin Thottumkal

Asin began her acting career as a teenager with the Malayalam film Narendran Makan Jayakanthan Vaka in 2001 and went on to establish herself as one of the leading female actors in South Indian cinema. She made her breakthrough with the Telugu film Amma Nanna O Tamila Ammayi and subsequently starred in successful Tamil films including Ghajini, Sivakasi, Varalaru and Dasavathaaram.

She made her Bollywood debut with the Hindi remake of Ghajini in 2008, opposite Aamir Khan. The film became a major commercial success and established Asin as a prominent name in Hindi cinema. She later appeared in films such as London Dreams, Ready, opposite Salman Khan, and Housefull 2. Her final film outing was the Abhishek Bachchan-starrer All Is Well, released in 2015.

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At the peak of her career, Asin stepped away from acting. In 2016, she married businessman Rahul Sharma, co-founder of Micromax, and the couple welcomed their daughter, Arin, in 2017. Since leaving the film industry, Asin has largely stayed away from the public eye, choosing to focus on her family and private life.