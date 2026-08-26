Richa Chadha celebrates Onam with daughter Zuneyra in Kerala, gifts life-sized mechanical elephant to temple

Dressed in a traditional white-and-gold sari, the mother stood with her daughter, who wore a traditional Onam dress, as they stood in front of the elephant. The actor attended the ceremony in person and was part of the unveiling of Gurupuram Arjunan. The ceremony was followed by a traditional Chenda Melam performance and a Thiruvathira dance performance, adding to the festive atmosphere.

Actor Richa Chadha celebrated Onam in a special way this year by visiting the Gurupuram Sree Maha Vishnu Temple in Kerala with her daughter Zuneyra. Richa went with the purpose of gifting a life-size mechanical elephant, Gurupuram Arjunan, to the temple. In a joint post with Peta India on Instagram, it was highlighted that Richa went with the purpose of gifting a life-size mechanical elephant, Gurupuram Arjunan, to the temple.

What Richa said Speaking about being part of the special Onam celebration, Richa said, “It was a very special feeling to be here in person and celebrate Onam in such a beautiful and culturally rich setting. To be there with my daughter made it even more special. To see her enjoy the festivities, colours and immerse her in the traditions felt truly special. We got a special Onam dress made for her to be dressed for the occasion. Our festivals, traditions are such an integral part of who we are. I believe that embracing our culture also means understanding how we can carry these traditions forward with greater compassion, with the aid of technology. There is something beautiful about witnessing a tradition being preserved that too, in a kinder and more thoughtful way of celebrating it."

She went on to add, "Onam is a festival that celebrates togetherness, abundance, gratitude and the spirit of community. Celebrations should always include compassion. Elephants are such magnificent and intelligent beings, these large mammals are highly social. They deserve to live freely in their natural environment with their kind. I am truly grateful that this temple, its trustees agreed to this magnificent present. I am sure it will become a local attraction! For me, this was not simply about presenting an elephant to a temple; it was about being part of a cultural celebration, experiencing the warmth of the people, eating Onam Sadhya with them here and contributing in a small way to something that can have a larger impact. I hope more people see that tradition and compassion do not have to be at odds with each other. We can celebrate our festivals, honour our customs and still make choices that are kinder to animals. I feel grateful to have been able to witness this moment and to celebrate Onam in such a meaningful way.”

Temple President Kunhiraman Ayyangav, General Secretary K.K. Ram, Treasurer Rajeevan, K. Savithri, recipient of the 2026 Kerala State Farm Award for Karshakathilakam and devotees were part of the joyful festivities.

Richa's upcoming projects Richa Chadha was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period drama Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, which streamed on Netflix India. After her maternity break, Richa has signed on for a new comedy film written by Amitosh Nagpal, which is set to go on floors soon. The film is described as a fun, North India‑set comedy.

Her upcoming slate includes producing and starring in the dramedy Akhri Somvaar, a project she also wrote, which explores societal pressures on women to get married. She will also make her international debut in the Indo-British drama Aaina.