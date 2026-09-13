Sayani Gupta's Aasmani gets cleared of copyright infringement allegations by Screenwriters Association's DSC
The complaint, filed against Sayani and editor Paramita Ghosh, alleged similarities between short film Aasmani and Prabha, a documentary yet to be completed.
Actor Sayani Gupta has been granted a relief in a case involving her directorial debut, Aasmani. The film has been cleared of copyright infringement allegations by the Screenwriters Association's Dispute Settlement Committee (DSC). The issue began after filmmaker Vinia Negi accused Gupta of copyright infringement and breach of trust. Reportedly, Negi alleged that Aasmani was very similar to her unfinished documentary titled Prabha, and that both projects featured an elderly woman and a vintage car in the crux of the story.
Statement from DSC
On Sunday, a press statement revealed that after reviewing submissions and independent expert comparisons, the DSC found the two works shared only the underlying idea, while storytelling, character development, conflict, and story arc differ. The DSC noted that copyright protects expression, not ideas, especially where the complainant's work is a documentary based on a real person's publicly known life.
The DSC also noted that the actor has filed a separate defamation suit against the complainant, in which the court has ruled favourably in favour of Sayani Gupta. Since issues in that case overlap with the DSC complaint, the matter is now sub judice, barring the DSC from further adjudication. The proceedings have accordingly been concluded and the complaint closed at SWA's end, without prejudice to the legal rights and remedies available to either party.
Sayani reacted to this good news and said, "As I had said earlier, truth will always prevail. I had respected the process and am grateful that the truth has come out. It always does. This has been the most harrowing experience of my life. But as my grandmother would often quote Tagore and say: ‘Tomar potaka jaare dao, bohibare dao shokoti' (whoever you give your flag to bear, you also give them the strength to bear it)."
More details
Reported by Bollywood Hungama, Gupta’s plea stated that Negi had approached the Screenwriters Association (SWA) with a complaint in April 2026. Gupta's suit mentioned that while the proceedings were still pending, Negi allegedly circulated a “Statement of Support” on WhatsApp and social media seeking support from members of the film industry. The suit also mentioned that the campaign received more than 250 signatures.
Gupta also cited that the controversy had resulted in professional damage, including the withdrawal of Aasmani from the Indian Film Festival of New Zealand (TIFFNZ).
The Four More Shots actor has now asked for ₹9 crores in damages. She has also demanded an unconditional apology and public retraction from Negi.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
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