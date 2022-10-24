Asin reveals daughter Arin's face in rare post, celebrates her 5th birthday with space-themed party

Asin took to her Instagram handle and penned a special note on her daughter Arin’s fifth birthday. She posted a picture from the little one’s birthday party and called her the ‘brightest kid with the kindest heart.’ The former actor also took fans inside the birthday party and shared a close look at Arin. Also read: Asin's daughter Arin is already learning Kathak

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Asin wrote in a post, “SHE is the light of our lives and it’s her birthday TODAY!!!!! HAPPY 5th BIRTHDAY ARIN! We love you infinitely, immeasurably, immensely, eternally and not just to the moon and back! To the brightest kid with the kindest heart, sparkliest smile, wittiest remarks and cutest dance moves... we lovee watching you grow! Rock-et li’l rockstar! Have a blast!”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In more pictures shared by the actor, Arin is seen wearing a sparkly golden dress. Her birthday party had an all-golden décor. She had a space-themed birthday cake, with edible figures of an astronaut, spaceship, plants, satellite and more. A huge number five sign was also seen at the party with a neon one which read, “Happy birthday Arin.” In two rare pictures, Arin was seen posing at the party.

Asin's Instagram Stories.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Asin was one of the most popular actors in the Tamil and Telugu film industries. She made her Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan’s Ghajini in 2008 and went on to star in films like Ready, Housefull 2, Bol Bachchan and Khiladi 786. Later she quit acting after she got married to Micromax co-founder Rahul Sharma in 2016. Rahul and Asin welcomed their daughter, Arin in 2017.

Talking about no plans of returning to films, Asin shared in a statement, “For all my media friends who still have not got the message, I’m once again reiterating that I have stopped taking up any assignments and have wrapped all my commitments before my wedding itself including my brand endorsements.” She rarely posts on Instagram.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.