Assi box office collection day 1: Taapsee Pannu film fails to cross Haq opening, collects less than ₹1 crore

Assi box office collection day 1: Anubhav Sinha’s Taapsee Pannu-starrer Assi was released in theatres this Friday. The courtroom drama that touches upon the topic of sexual assault had a slow opening. The film has not managed to beat the opening collections of Suparn Verma’s courtroom drama Haq, which hit screens last year. Assi box office collection day 1: Taapsee Pannu plays a lawyer in the Anubhav Sinha film.

Assi box office collection day 1 According to the trade website Sacnilk, Assi had an opening of ₹0.95 crore net in India, as per early estimates. In comparison, the Yami Gautam-starrer Haq, released in theatres in November 2025, also had a modest opening of ₹1.75 crore. The film had collected ₹19.86 crore in India over its lifetime.

The film saw low occupancy throughout the day, with 3.88% in the morning, 7.24% in the afternoon and 6.92% in the evening. The film had better occupancy in Chennai than in the northern cities, registering a 20% occupancy. While reviews for the film have been mixed, the film has to prove its mettle over the weekend.

About Assi Assi is directed by Anubhav and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Anubhav under the banners of Benaras Mediaworks and T-Series Films. Apart from Taapsee, the film also stars Kani Kusruti, Revathy, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and others. This is Taapsee and Anubhav’s third film together, following Thappad and Mulk.

The title Assi represents the 80 rape cases filed with the police per day, with many others going unreported. Talking to PTI about it, Anubhav said, “This is the number of cases that are reported every day. There is no count of those that are hidden on a daily basis. This number in itself was so shocking when we calculated it because every 18 to 20 minutes, something like this takes place. By the time you and I finish talking about it, a woman would have already been exploited.”

Revealing that he went through an inner conflict while making the film, the director added, “I was going through this internal conflict and kept thinking 'What can I do?' Why are we not doing enough? Is the police not doing anything? What about the judiciary?' And then I realised that the problem is something else. It is easy to blame the police and judiciary, but difficult to blame yourself. This film was written while I was going through this 'antardwand' (inner conflict).”

Taapsee was last seen in the 2024 films Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba and Khel Khel Mein.